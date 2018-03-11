Register
03:29 GMT +311 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sherry Johnson

    About Time: US State of Florida Makes Under-17 Marriages Illegal

    © AP Photo/ AP Photo/Brendan Farrington
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Last week, the Florida legislature passed a bill making it illegal for anyone under the age of 17 to be married in the state.

    The Senate had originally passed a bill banning marriage under the age of 18, but the House wanted to establish exceptions for some 16 and 17-year-olds in the case of pregnancy. 

    Same-sex marriage
    © Flickr/ Charles Roffey
    World's First: Bermuda Abolishes Same-Sex Marriage, Keeps Domestic Partnership

    The bill, now being sent to Florida Republican Governor Rick Scott, makes it illegal to marry anyone under the age of 17, regardless of their pregnancy status. In addition, the bill states that anyone marrying a 17-year-old cannot be more than two years older and requires parental consent.

    "My heart is happy," said Sherry Johnson, who worked tirelessly on the measure, as the bill passed the house on Friday.

    "My goal," stated Johnson, who was herself forcibly married to a man who raped her when she was 11, "was to protect our children and I feel like my mission has been accomplished. This is not about me. I survived."

    The current law dictates that 16 and 17-year-olds can get married if both sets of parents consent. However, if pregnancy is a factor, there is no minimum age for marriage if there is the approval of a judge.

    A legislative staff analysis revealed that 1,828 marriage licenses were issued in Florida to couples where at least one person was a minor between 2012-2016. There was one documented case in which a man over 90 married a girl who was under under 18.

    Many supporters of the new observe that it will protect children from being forced to marry a man who raped her, even in the case of pregnancy.

    Republican George Moraitis, however voted against the bill.

    "There's literally only a handful of cases that would fall under what I would say are potentially abusive," said Moraitis recently, cited by CBS News.

    "To focus on a 10-year-old or an 11-year-old or something like that when we're talking about the hundreds and hundreds of people that could get married. I'm particularly focused on the pregnancy aspect of it. I don't want the message to be that it's better to not get married." 

    Same-sex marriage campaigners pose for pictures during an equality rally outside Parliament House in Canberra December 7, 2017
    © REUTERS/ AAP/Lukas Coch
    Australia Lawmakers Allow Same-Sex Marriage Bill

    Sherry Johnson, who just nine years old when she was sexually assaulted by a church deacon, gave birth at the age of 10. At the age of 11, she was married to her rapist. According to Johnson, her church coerced her mother to consent to the marriage, which was approved by a judge.

    "I feel the whole system failed me," Johnson told CBS News last month. "It wasn't just one person. It wasn't just one source."

    Johnson gave birth to five more children before ending the marriage.

    "It would have changed my life by not allowing me to get married, to continue to have children, to continue to have my downfall," she said, referring to how the soon-to-be law could have saved her years of abuse.

    "I would have been a single mother," she said, adding, " I think would have done well."

    Related:

    Australia Lawmakers Allow Same-Sex Marriage Bill
    Australian MP Proposes to Partner During Same-Sex Marriage Debate
    Australians Send 'Overwhelming' Message to Gov't: Legalize Same-Sex Marriage
    US Man Murders, Brutally Mutilates Woman for Turning Down Marriage Proposal
    Marriage Can Wait: Arab Women Preferring Education, Careers to Nuptials
    Tags:
    marriage, law, legislation, Florida
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    XII Winter Paralympics Opening Ceremony in Pictures
    XII Winter Paralympics Opening Ceremony in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok