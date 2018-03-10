Register
23:04 GMT +310 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Oklahoma state Sen. Mark Allen, R-Spiro, chair of the Senate Energy Committee, speaks at the start of an energy summit in Oklahoma City, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. Allen said he is sponsoring the energy summit at the Oklahoma Capitol to hear directly from the industry on the positive impact it has on the state's economy.

    US Schools: WV Teachers End Walkout Same Day as OK Teachers Announce Strike

    © AP Photo/ Sue Ogrocki
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 11

    As one US state ends its three-week teacher walkout, another has announced the beginning of a statewide strike for higher pay.

    The energy-rich US state of Oklahoma will see a walkout by its teachers on April 2, according to local reports, after lawmakers with ties to the oil industry described union requests for a raise as "very unrealistic."

    Painted vertical stabilizers are viewed as American Airlines jets are parked on the airport apron, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, at Miami International Airport in Miami. American Airlines and a subsidiary will pay $9.8 million in stock to settle claims that they failed to help disabled employees return to work.
    © AP Photo/ Wilfredo Lee
    Inequality American Style: Airline Workers Sell Blood, Need Food Stamps to Eat

    According to US Bureau of Labor statistics, the average pay level of Oklahoma's public school teachers in 2016 was last among all 50 states, while concurrently, almost $500 million in tax breaks were given to the highly-profitable energy sector in the same year, according to Tulsa World.

    The Oklahoma teachers union president said that "Schools will stay closed until we get what we are asking for," in a Thursday statement from the Oklahoma Education Association (OEA) headquarters in Oklahoma City, the state capitol, an area noted for its many working oil wells.

    The OEA has requested a $6,000 per teacher pay raise in the first year, followed by $2,000 in each of the following 2 years, for a total budget increase of $1.46 billion. The union has also called for a pay raise for non-educational workers at schools that will see an additional $292.5 million added to the state budget by the end of the three fiscal years, cited by Tulsa World.

    Primarily seen as a way to end an ongoing shortage of teachers in the state as a result of low pay scales, OEA President Alicia Priest asserted that, "if the legislature doesn't pass $6,000 teacher pay raises and necessary revenue to pay for them, the OEA is calling on every Oklahoma teacher to leave their classroom and come to the capitol."

    "We cannot — no, we will not allow our students to go without any longer," she added, cited by Tulsa World.

    As lawmakers dug in their heels, local groups around the Sooner State expressed their support for the OEA and the union walkout.

    The president of the state's powerful parent teacher association (PTA) group stated that, "If we must close schools to get the legislators to do their jobs, then we must."

    A spokesperson for Pastors for Oklahoma Kids, a statewide educational advocacy, confirmed that his group has been flooded with offers of assistance to the burgeoning teacher's movement.

    Loud & Clear
    Media Monopoly Consolidation & Fed Reserve Board — Capitalism in the News

    The superintendent of public schools in Bartlesville, a city in the northern part of the state, noted that the strike, while an "extreme step we've discussed," appears inevitable in light of declining resources for Oklahoma schools.

    Competitive teacher pay is preventing the hiring of good staff as, "our biggest threat is the teacher shortage," the superintendent pointed out, cited by Tulsa World.

    Answering accusations from lawmakers in the state capitol that teachers were not acting in the interests of students, OEA president Priest noted that "our goal is to fund education. Our goal is not to shut down schools."

    If the teachers walk out on April 2, Priest warned, "schools will stay closed until we get what we are asking for."

    Related:

    From ‘Civil’ to ‘Moral’ Rights: US Inequality Campaign Declares Monday Strike
    Inequality, Insecurity, Multiple Controversies Divide Nation
    Oxfam Speaks to Sputnik on Spiralling Global Inequality Ahead of Davos
    Tags:
    energy companies, big oil, fossil fuels, wealth inequality, social inequality, income inequality, teacher's union, walkout, strike, US Department of State’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor (DRL), United States, Oklahoma, Oklahoma City
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    XII Winter Paralympics Opening Ceremony in Pictures
    XII Winter Paralympics Opening Ceremony in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok