Happy Death Day: Woman in China Ransacks Fortune-Teller's Store

In March last year, a woman named Wang was given a prediction after which she spent the year in fear and prepared for her death, Thecover.cn reported on Friday.
“I was terrified when the fortune-teller told me I wouldn’t be able to live till the end of last year. I worried every day,” Wang was quoted as saying.
She then saw the fortune-teller in a random encounter in a park and in her fury at his false prediction vandalized the seer’s stall.
When police intervened, they made the fortune-teller apologize to Wang for causing her mental suffering.
