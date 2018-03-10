Happy Death Day: Woman in China Ransacks Fortune-Teller's Store

What can be more terrifying than knowing exactly when one will die? A woman in southwestern China spent one year believing that she won’t live to see 2018 because a fortune-teller told her so.

In March last year, a woman named Wang was given a prediction after which she spent the year in fear and prepared for her death, Thecover.cn reported on Friday.

“I was terrified when the fortune-teller told me I wouldn’t be able to live till the end of last year. I worried every day,” Wang was quoted as saying.

But despite her fears , she remained in good health and welcomed the New Year.

She then saw the fortune-teller in a random encounter in a park and in her fury at his false prediction vandalized the seer’s stall.

When police intervened, they made the fortune-teller apologize to Wang for causing her mental suffering.