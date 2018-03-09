Royal Mom: Sweden's Princess Madeleine Gives Birth to a Daughter

This is already the third child brought into this word by the 35-year-old Princess, whose full title is Madeleine Therese Amelie Josephine, Princess of Sweden, Duchess of Halsingland and Gastrikland.

The Princess gave birth to a baby at 12:41 a.m. on March 9 in Stockholm. The newborn weighs 3,465 grams and is 50 cm long, the royal press service announced.

Princess Madeleine is the youngest daughter of King Carl XVI Gustav and Queen Silvia. She is married to Christopher O’Neill who holds dual American-British citizenship.

Their first child, Princess Leonore was born on February 20, 2013 in New York City. Their second child, Prince Nicolas, was born on June 2015 in Stockholm.

