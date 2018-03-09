Register
    UK student films people outside her dorm room chanting racial slurs

    UK Student Films People Outside Her Dorm Room Chanting Racial Slurs (VIDEO)

    Rufaro Chisango, a student at Nottingham Trent University in England, was in her dorm room Monday when she suddenly heard chants of varying racial slurs being yelled just outside her door.

    Footage of the incident was later shared on Twitter by Chisango after school officials failed to respond to her report.

    ​"Yoo, I'm fuming, the way people in the same uni halls as me are chanting ‘we hate the blacks' outside my bedroom door," Chisango captioned the video. "Words cannot describe how sad this makes me feel, in this 2018 people think this is still acceptable."

    In the video, people can also be heard yelling "f**k the blacks" and "blacks and whites will never live together." In a series of tweets, Chisango also stated they were saying "blacks would go back to picking cotton."

    "I told the reception and they said that this will be dealt with Tuesday morning, they took my details and said they would inform me," she tweeted. "It's Wednesday night and they haven't."

    However, once the video started garnering thousands of views on social media, the university quickly responded. Hours after the video was shared, the school announced that "suspected perpetrators" had been suspended and that a investigation had been launched.

    "We are also cooperating fully with the police, who have launched a criminal investigation and have made arrests," the university said in a statement. "It's clear that there have been delays in dealing with this incident and that is completely unacceptable. We will work with our accommodation partner to review our processes to ensure this never happens again."

    The suspects wound up being two 18-year-old men. They were arrested by Nottinghamshire police on the suspicion of aggravated public order offenses.

    Speaking to the BBC, Chisango told the outlet that she recalled feeling "really shocked, isolated and uncomfortable," when she heard the men yelling.

    "It was a big impact, obviously, when it happened. It shouldn't be tolerated at all."

    An investigation into the matter is still ongoing.

