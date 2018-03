WATCH: Russian Ice Hockey Players' March 8 Greetings

Russian hockey players have decided to congratulate their female fans on International Women's Day with a flash mob, which they launched on social networks under the hashtag #ВамЛюбимые (#ToYouOurDears).

In this footage, athletes skate along the ice in the form of a figure eight, referring to the 8th of March.

The videos with congratulations were published by several Russian ice hockey clubs: "CSKA Moscow," "Avangard" and "Omsk Hawks". Hockey players from Nizhny Novgorod's "Torpedo" also joined the wishes and put out their own video message.