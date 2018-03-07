Register
03:36 GMT +307 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Lufthansa cargo

    Six-Minute Heist: $5M in Cash Stolen from Lufthansa Cargo Plane in Brazil

    © AP Photo/ Claude Paris
    Society
    Get short URL
    320

    An armed group of thieves stole $5 million in cash from a Lufthansa cargo plane set to travel from Brazil to Switzerland Sunday. The robbery took place when the plane stopped at a freight airport outside Sao Paulo, Brazil.

    The armed men used a bogus security service vehicle to steal the cash from the plane in under six minutes, local media reported. It is unclear how the thieves knew where the cash was located in the plane. 

    The Yamal large landing craft (File)
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Kudenko
    Dry Cargo Ship Collides With Russia's Yamal Landing Craft Carrier in Aegean Sea (PHOTO)

    The Zurich-bound plane departed Guarulhos Airport in Sao Paulo Sunday and stopped at Viracopos International Airport, a freight terminal serving Campinas, a Brazilian municipality in Sao Paulo state.

    When the cargo plane landed at the hub, a group of at least five armed men entered the terminal using a pickup truck painted in the same colors as the airport's security trucks.

    The crooks had "placed stickers mimicking the runway security company's logo," federal police said in a Monday statement, Channel News Asia reported.

    The thieves allegedly threatened security guards on the runway before getting away with the load, although it is unclear how the they managed to get past the security guards. There were no injuries during the heist and investigations are currently underway to determine the identity of the suspects.

    Freight thefts, which involve stealing commercial shipments moving via a mode of transportation from the origin to its final destination, are not new to Brazil. 

    (File) Rescue workers work on a rescue ship at the site where a cargo vessel sank following a collision with another vessel
    © REUTERS/ China Daily
    Oil Tanker Collides With Cargo Ship Near China, Over 30 Missing (PHOTO)

    According to a recent report by SensiGuard Security, a company that provides monitoring products and services to reduce the risk of cargo theft, there was a 14 percent increase in cargo theft in Brazil in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the same quarter in 2016.

    In December of last year, more than a dozen suspects were arrested in Sao Paulo after police uncovered an underground tunnel leading to a Bank of Brazil branch.

    The thieves had planned to steal $317 million from the bank using the 500-meter-long tunnel they had dug.

    Related:

    UK Group Demands Massive Compensation From Google Over Info Theft
    Gone in 60 Seconds: Quick Car Theft With No Keys Caught on Camera in UK
    Stalking, Kidnapping, Data Theft: Dangers of 'Rushed, Unsafe' Kids Smartwatches
    Indonesian Parliament Speaker Detained in Probe Into $170Mln Theft
    Fears of E-Identity Theft Cause Estonia to Suspend Online ID Service
    Tags:
    investigation, heist, theft, cargo, Lufthansa, Brazil, Zurich
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    A Seat at the Table
    A Seat at the Table
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok