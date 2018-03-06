A Nude Angela Merkel Will Meet You Up in France's Lyon, Don’t Be Too Late

The world’s most powerful female politician must have been perpetuated in a plethora of art forms all through her lengthy political career, but a nude statue in marble is perhaps somewhat exotic even for the eternal German chancellor.

The Paris-based Algerian sculptor Adel Abdessemed has cast Merkel in marble – a young, nude girl from East Germany, who at the time was a member of the Free German Youth movement.

She is part, on the left, of the three-person composition based on a retro photo, which dates back to Merkel’s early years. When the original picture was taken — of Merkel and her two female friends walking on a beach, all three widely smiling and careless — naturism was gaining popularity in East Germany.

Adagp, Paris, 2018 Adel Abdessemed, Is Beautiful (2017-18)

In 2015, the picture was republished in Vanity Fair, during the electoral campaign when Merkel was running for a third term.

The "female camaraderie" marble work, which goes by the name “Beautiful” (2017-2018) will be displayed in the artist’s exhibition L'Antidote' in Lyon, southern France, from March 9 to July 8.