23:31 GMT +306 March 2018
    A woman in lingerie

    Indian Father Chops Off Son’s Hand for Repeatedly Watching Porn on Cellphone

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Society
    0 24

    A 45-year-old man has been arrested in Telangana, India, for chopping off his 19-year-old son’s right hand in a fit of anger because of his son’s alleged addiction to watching movies and pornography on his cell phone.

    According to local police, Mohammed Qayyum Qureshi was arrested on Monday on charges of attempted murder under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code. 

    A Lebanese protester raises a poster bearing an image of Lebanese origin Porn Star Mia Khalifa and reading It is true that this woman does sex but she is more decent then them during a mass rally against a political class seen as corrupt and incapable of providing basic services on August 29, 2015 at the iconic Martyrs Square in Beirut
    © AFP 2018/ STR
    Most Searched-For Porn Star Leaves Industry After Threats From Daesh (PHOTOS)

    The incident took place in the Pahadi Shareef village outside the city of Hyderabad. A few days before the incident, the two had had a dispute about the subject, during which the son, Khalid Qureshi, allegedly attacked his father by biting his hand and storming out of their home.

    "On Monday morning, both father and son quarreled on the same issue again. In a fit of anger, [Qureshi] picked up the butcher's knife and chopped off Khalid's right hand," a police official told Hindustan Times.

    "Hearing the son's screams, the other family members came and immediately took him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors said the hand was 90 percent severed and the chances of restoring it are bleak," the official added.

    It is unclear who rushed Khalid to the hospital following the incident.

    The victim, who works as a cable operator, was reportedly warned multiple times by his father, an electrician, to stop watching porn and movies on his mobile for hours at night.

    Mohammed Qureshi reportedly has four children, two of whom are sons.

