Register
21:26 GMT +306 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Half of all London gun crime and 20 percent of knife crime is attributed to gangs

    'It Really Can Save Lives': London Police Hit Back at Criticism of Gang Matrix

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Several civil liberties and anti-racism groups that criticized the Metropolitan Police's gang matrix. But the police have hit back and said it was a vital intelligence tool in the battle against the city's murderous gun and knife gangs.

    The matrix, which is secret, allows the police to keep track of who is in what gang and what the current "beefs" are between rivals.

    "It really can save lives," said Commander Jim Stokley, who leads the Met's response on gang crime.

    "This year violent crime, and its fatal consequences, has often been in the headlines for very real and sadly obvious reasons. The statistics speak for themselves — 11 young men aged 25 and under have been murdered so far in 2018. But those statistics represent young people — much loved sons, brothers, friends. We must never forget the human tragedy and cost," said Cmdr. Stokley.

    He said half of all gun crime in the capital and one in five knife attacks was linked to gangs.

    Why So Many Black People on the Matrix?

    But the matrix has been criticized by groups, including the Institute for Race Relations, because of the ethnic composition of those on the database.

    In 2015 Lee Bridges, a law professor from the University of Warwick, analyzed the database and found 78.2 percent of the 3,422 people on it were black, compared with only 8.7 percent white people.

    He said it was "remarkable" for the Met to claim only 439 white people in London were engaged in "violence, criminal offending and gang membership."

    Labour MP David Lammy also criticized the gang matrix in his review of the relationship between black people and the criminal justice system, which was carried out last year for the government.

    BAME Youths 'Over-Represented' on the Matrix

    Patrick Williams, senior lecturer in criminology at Manchester Metropolitan University, published an article in 2016 pointing out that while 87 percent of those on London's gang matrix were Black and Minority Ethnic (BAME), they accounted for only 50 percent of those convicted of youth violence.

    In Manchester the figures are even starker — 89 percent of those on Greater Manchester Police's Xcalibre gang database were BAME but only 23 percent of convictions for youth violence were people of BAME origin.

    The Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime are doing a review of the gang matrix but the Met is sticking to its guns and insists it is both fair and useful.

    "The gang violence matrix is an intelligence tool that the Met uses to understand the threat of violence posed by gangs and also importantly to gang members," said Cmdr. Stokley.

    "We build a picture based on intelligence — from police, our partner agencies, and from Londoners — our communities. The matrix is then used to target activity to reduce the risks of violence posed by or threatened against our young people. That can be any number of things from diversion schemes, including help with employment, to enforcement activity," he said.

    Matrix Was Set Up After 2011 London Riots

    The matrix was set up in 2011 in the aftermath of the London riots when the Met realized it had lost track of who was in gangs and which areas those gangs considered their home turf.

    The trigger for those riots was the shooting of Mark Duggan, an unarmed black man who was a leading member of the Tottenham Man Dem (TMD) gang.

    The gangs now on the matrix including the TMD in north London, Murder Dem Pussies (MDP) in west London, Don't Say Nothing (DSN) in south London and east London's Hoxton Boys, Fellows Court and London Fields gangs.

    Some London councils, like Croydon, have also invested heavily in anti-gang strategies but it is the police who are most focused on gangs.

    'Strict Criteria For Being Included'

    "We have invested a lot of time in understanding who is likely to be a victim, or aggressor, or both. We use a very strict criteria — the threshold for including a person on the matrix is high. Only where we have at least two corroborated pieces of tested intelligence are people included. Inclusion is kept under constant review and whilst about 3,500 people are currently included, since 2012 over 4,000 people have been removed," said Cmdr. Stokley.

    Those 4,000 include gang members who have been killed, deported or incarcerated but it also includes those who have been "diverted from crime" and have left the gang lifestyle behind.

    "The Met is determined that we will play our part in making sure our young people know they have choices, they can get support to turn away from gangs, that our intelligence is for their protection from harm as equally as it is for enforcement. What we want is to do all we can to stop young people from joining a gang in the first place. Londoners can help us — we all have a part to play. If you know of a youngster at risk of being drawn into a gang, or who is already part of one, please tell us," said Cmdr. Stokley.

    Amnesty International told Sputnik they could not comment on Cmdr. Stokley's comments but would be publishing a report later this year about the gang matrix.

    Related:

    London Police Chief Denies 'Retreating' From Gangs in Face of $529 Million Cuts
    Acid Gaining Popularity Over Knives as Preferred Weapon of British Gangs
    Feuding Gangs Clashing in Front of Istanbul Courthouse (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    YouTube Talks the Talk but Does It Walk the Walk Over Murderous Gang Videos?
    Tags:
    black and ethnic minorities, racist, guns, knife attack, gangs, police, Metropolitan Police, Amnesty International, David Lammy, Manchester, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    Three's a Crowd?
    Three's a Crowd?
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok