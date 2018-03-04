Register
    Florida Public School Teacher Revealed as Host of White Nationalist Podcast

    A 25-year-old social studies teacher at a public Florida middle school has been secretly hosting a white nationalist podcast on which she brags about preaching white superiority at the public school where she teaches.

    According to an exclusive Huffington Post article, Dayanna Volitich, who teaches at Crystal River Middle School, uses the name "Tiana Dalichov" to host her podcast named "Unapologetic," which is replete with anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and views that Muslims should be wiped out.

    In her most recent episode, on February 26, Volitich announced that she propagates her white nationalist beliefs in her classroom without the knowledge of school administrators. Volitich explained that when parents complained to the school's principal about how she injects white nationalist ideologies into the classroom, she lied to the principal and denied the claims.

    "She believed me and backed off," Volitich said of the principal.

    In the same episode, a guest on the podcast argued against diversity in schools, claiming it is impossible for "a kid from Nigeria and a kid who came from Sweden" to "learn exactly the same" and have the "same IQ." Volitich eagerly agreed and claimed "science" has proven that certain races are more intelligent than others.

    Volitich also agreed with her guest's opinion that more white supremacists need to teach in public schools.

    "They don't have to be vocal about their views, but get in there!" her guest said on the podcast. "Be more covert and just start taking over those places."

    "Right," Volitich said. "I'm absolutely one of them."

    Huffpost downloaded the episode in which Volitich made the incendiary comments and has embedded it in their report.

    On February 7, 2018, Volitich commented on an alt-right website called angrywhitemen.org with a suggestion that Muslims be eradicated.

    "The sects all follow the same holy text. That was my point. Until they reform the holy text to condemn the act of killing the infidel, or until we eradicate them [Muslims] from the face of the earth, the attacks will continue," she wrote.

    Volitich has also previously praised work by anti-Semitic writer Kevin MacDonald on Twitter, writing that the "JQ [Jewish Question] is incredibly complex." The JQ is an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that Jewish people have control over media, banking and politics.

    ​In addition, Volitich has also been a guest speaker herself on an alt-right podcast called "27Crows Radio," which claims to fight against "dispossessing the white race of their history, heritage, culture and countries."

    On Friday, HuffPost notified the Citrus Country School District about Volitich's white nationalism. On the same day, "Tiana Dalichov" tweeted that she might "disappear for awhile" and made her account private, but not before HuffPost took screenshots of some of the racist comments she had posted. Her Twitter profile is currently deleted. Volitich also deleted the website for her podcast.

    A spokesperson for the Citrus County School District, Scott Herbert, has not yet confirmed that "Dalichov" was Volitoch, but informed HuffPost that the district will be "looking into the statements she made, checking the validity to see if they violate our code of ethics and policy."

    "She does not speak on behalf of the Citrus County School District," Herbert said.

    "The views she's listed [online] are really not in line with how our district operates."

