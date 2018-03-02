Fairytale Transformation: Dude Loses Extra Pounds, Turns Into Prince Charming

A Reddit user named Jeff has shared a few of his photos in a collage which show his appearance before and after he lost 34 kilograms (74 pounds). The transformation has left thousands of users flabbergasted.

The post which was viewed and liked by 100,000 viewers show Jeff looking like a Disney prince.

In his comment under the photo he said, “I've lost a lot of weight, a lot of sadness, and a little facial hair. I've gained a whole new appreciation for life. Remember to always love yourself.”

© Photo: Apolecia / Reddit Lost a lot of weight

A lot of users noticed that after having lost the excess weight, Jeff has started to look like a character from a Disney cartoon. Some said that his transformation is similar to that of Shrek into prince charming.

One of the users felt that Jeff looked like Hagrid from Harry Potter series only to now look like Italian model Fabio.

Apart from losing weight, prince charming also has gorgeous thick brown hair which many users complimented. According to Jeff he shampoos and conditions his locks and tries to brush them often.

He also shared the secret of how he lost all that extra weight. According to Jeff he stopped eating junk food and snacks, significantly reduced consumption of alcohol and practiced yoga at home.

It is hard to believe that only a few months ago he weighed more than 110 kilograms (242 pounds).