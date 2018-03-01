Meet the Chechen Clone of Arnold Schwarzenegger at His Prime (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

The 28 year-old Muhammad started body building when he was just 17, soon after he started seeing his body transformation, which led it to resemble that of a young Arnold Schwarzenegger.
He started to take part in various contests and amaze his fans with the resemblance to the legendary body builder.
READ MORE: 'Pick Up the Slack': Schwarzenegger Committed to Fighting Climate Change
The cut of his muscles, his hairstyle and facial features are also quite similar to those of Schwarzenegger.
In 2013, Muhammad took part in a body building contest in Brazil where he met with Arnold, who pointed to the fact that the young body builder is his clone.
Muhammad tries to dress like his hero and cuts his hair in the same style.
During photo sessions he tries to pose just like Arnold did back in the 80’s.
All comments
Show new comments (0)