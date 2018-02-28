Thai Police Declare Verdict on Russian Sex Instructors Detained in Pattaya

Thai Immigration Police have determined the fate of Anastasia Vashakevich (Nastya Rybka) and Alexander Kirillov (Alex Leslie), who are arrested and imprisoned in Pattaya.

Rybka and Leslie are among a group of Russian nationals involved in staging a so called “sex training session.” They were apprehended by the authorities in a famous Thai resort city for overstaying their visa and working without a permit.

According to the authorities, both the culprits will be deported and blacklisted.

“At the moment, the Russian citizens are still in custody, they are accused of illegal work and stay on territory of the country," Deputy Chief of the local police Tawatchai Nongbua told the Bangkok Post.

On February 27 the court freed six defendants of the case on bail . After that, they were taken to the Immigration Bureau of Thailand, where their visas were kept and they were arrested.

After interviewing the participants of the event, the police learned that each of the 43 Russian “trainees” paid some 20,000 Thai baht (about $638) for a five-day “training session.”

Earlier, Rybka took to social media to say that they were being kept in poor conditions, with no bed in the jail cell, only a concrete floor.