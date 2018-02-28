Register
03:19 GMT +328 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A member of the Jewish community

    ‘We’ve Seen So Much Intolerance’: Anti-Semitic Incidents in US Spiked in 2017

    © REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi
    Society
    Get short URL
    724

    A Tuesday report published by the Anti-Defamation League revealed that there was a 57 percent increase in anti-semitic incidents in the US in 2017. According to the civil rights organization’s annual audit, the majority of the incidents took place in schools and on college campuses.

    The increase in anti-semitic incidents in 2017 is the highest registered increase by the organization since it began collecting such data from victims, law enforcement and local Jewish organizations in 1979. 

    British police. (File)
    © AFP 2018/ OLI SCARFF
    Emergence of New Figures First Step to Combat Hate Crime in UK - Specialist

    There were 1,986 recorded anti-semitic incidents throughout the US in 2017, compared to 1,267 incidents in 2016. The league's previous record for anti-semitic incidents in the US came in 1994, a year that saw violent clashes between Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank and the signing of a peace treaty between Israel and Jordan.

    "We've never had a moment like this," said Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive of the New York-based group, according to the LA Times. "We've seen so much intolerance sneak into the public."

    For the first time since 2010, at least one incident took place in every single US state. The states with the highest number of incidents were those with the largest Jewish populations, including New York, California and New Jersey.

    The largest increase in anti-semitic incidents manifest as acts of vandalism. There were 952 vandalism-related incidents in 2017, an 86 percent increase compared to 2016. In addition, there were 1,015 reports of harassment, a 41 percent increase from 2016. 

    Delta Air Lines jets parked at John F. Kennedy International Airport
    © AP Photo/ Mark Lennihan
    Delta Air Lines Sued by Flight Attendants for Anti-Semitism, Discrimination

    Out of all the harassment reports in 2017, 163 of them involved bomb threats against Jewish institutions — but one individual may have been responsible for nearly all of them. In March 2017, a 19-year-old Israeli-American was arrested in Ashkelon, Israel, for making around 150 bomb threats to Jewish schools and other centers during the first few months of 2017. The man had been rejected from the Israeli Army for mental health issues and his defense attorney said his client also suffered from brain tumor that may have impacted his behavior. According to Israeli law enforcement officials, the man used advanced technology to disguise his voice and conceal the fact that he was making the calls from Israel.

    The number of physical assaults decreased from 36 in 2016 to 19 in 2017, a decline of 47 percent.

    In the report, the Anti-Defamation League states that the 2016 presidential election and the "heightened political atmosphere" is a likely explanation for the rise in anti-semitism and white supremacy in the US. 

    "Hate groups and white supremacists feel emboldened and they are not just coming out online but are also getting involved in political campaigns," Greenblatt told the LA Times, pointing to white supremacists such as those who participated in the Charlottesville, Virginia, "Unite the Right" rally last August.

    "Anti-semitism is the canary in the coal mine. It often augurs other forms of bias — xenophobia, misogyny, racism," Greenblatt said. 

    Handcuffed
    © Photo: Pixabay
    US Mosque Arsonist Faces 20-Year Sentence for Hate Crime

    In addition, US President Donald Trump has been sluggish to condemn anti-semitic attacks, even going so far as to retweet white supremacists like former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan David Duke during his campaign.

    Trump was also criticized last year for not mentioning Jewish people in a statement on January 27, Holocaust Remembrance Day. He did, however, mention Jewish people on the 2018 Holocaust Remembrance Day last month. The president was also criticized for not speaking out more forcefully during the 2017 wave of bomb threats.

    Trump has repeatedly denied having anti-semitic sentiments, reiterating that he has Jewish grandchildren and claiming that he is the "least-anti-semitic person you've ever seen in your entire life."

    The Israeli Diaspora Affairs Ministry's annual report on anti-semitism, which was published in January, also reported that the total number of hate incidents against Jewish people across the world increased in 2017.

    In addition, a report released this month by the Southern Poverty Law Center found that the number of hate groups in the US increased 4 percent between 2016 and 2017. Within white supremacist groups, neo-Nazi groups had the highest growth, increasing in number by 22 percent in 2017 as compared to 2016.

    Related:

    UK Hate Crime Epidemic: New Gov't Guidelines 'Good,' But Cases Continue to Mount
    US Mosque Arsonist Faces 20-Year Sentence for Hate Crime
    US Man Charged With Hate Crime in Deadly Kansas Bar Shooting
    'Beard Does Not Equal Terrorist': Manchester Attack Leads to Surge in Hate Crime
    Manchester Sees Spike in Hate Crime in Wake of Recent Terror Attack - Police
    Tags:
    data, statistics, hate crimes, anti-Semitism, Jewish, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ice on the Moskva River under the Zhivopisny bridge.
    Moscow Transforms Into Ice Kingdom
    Donald the Dodger
    Donald the Dodger
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok