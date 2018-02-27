Back in Spotlight: Transgender Model Sacked Over Racist Rant Wins Labour Role

Sacked by a cosmetics giant over comments claiming all white people are racist, Munroe Bergdorf, a transgender model, has now been appointed as an advisor on equality by the Labour Party.

The 30-year-old made history when she was recruited by the international beauty company L'Oreal as its first transgender model, only to be sacked days later over comments insisting all white people are racist — although she later claimed they were made in response to the controversial far-right march at Charlottesville in the United States.

Now, the model, who comes from East London, has been appointed to Labor's LGBT+ advisory group which is managed by Dawn Butler MP, the Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equality.

Posting the news of her appointment on the social media site Twitter, the model included a photograph taken alongside Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn following a meeting.

In her post, she wrote: "Thrilled to announce that I've been asked to be part of an LGBT+ advisory board for The Labour Party — To advise Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities, Dawn Butler MP, on issues affecting the LGBT+ community, to help form and push through fairer and more effective policy change."

Previously, Ms. Bergdorf sparked controversy when in a post on Facebook she said: "Because most of ya'll don't even realise or refuse to acknowledge that your existence, privilege and success as a race is built on the backs, blood and death of people of colour. Your entire existence is drenched in racism. From micro-aggressions to terrorism, you guys built the blueprint for this s---."

"Come see me when you realise that racism isn't learned, it's inherited and consciously or unconsciously passed down through privilege. Once white people begin to admit that their race is the most violent and oppressive force of nature on Earth… then we can talk."

Her post continued: "Until then stay acting shocked about how the world continues to stay f------ at the hands of your ancestors and your heads that remain buried in the sand with hands over your ears."

Since then, however, the model has insisted her comments were taken the wrong way and her views were actually in direct response to the Charlottesville march.

She said later: "When I stated that 'all white people are racist', I was addressing that fact that western society as a whole, is a SYSTEM rooted in white supremacy — designed to benefit, prioritise and protect white people before anyone of any other race. Unknowingly, white people are SOCIALISED to be racist from birth onwards. It is not something genetic. No one is born racist."

Her comments fell foul, however, of her employers who fired the model despite threats from some of her supporters who pledged to boycott L'Oreal over its decision

She has also attracted criticism from prominent feminists after Ms. Bergdorf claimed the Suffragettes were racist.

Why do people keep claiming black women didn't get the vote in 1918? There was no racial component of the law, there was an age & property component. — Caroline Criado Perez (@CCriadoPerez) 27 February 2018

Caroline Criado Perez, whose successful campaign for a suffragette statue to be placed in Parliament Square is resulting in a statue of women's suffragist Millicent Fawcett being erected, disputed the model's claims on social media.

Ms. Criado Perez tweeted: "Why do people keep claiming black women didn't get the vote in 1918? There was no racial component of the law, there was an age & property component.

"Incredibly lazy and weird to just conflate British history with American history. British history is full of racism and oppression, but it's not the same as America's history.

"These tweets for example, retweeted thousands of times: completely untrue. why tweet things as fact without checking first? completely erases the activism of women like Sophia Duleep Singh for some cheap RTs"

In her response, the model argued: "FYI — The Suffragettes were white supremacists who were fighting for WHITE women's rights — they specifically left black women out of the movement. It is not 100 years since women got the vote it's 100 years since WHITE women got the vote. Black women couldn't vote until MUCH later."