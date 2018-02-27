Register
21:09 GMT +327 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Munroe Bergdorf

    Back in Spotlight: Transgender Model Sacked Over Racist Rant Wins Labour Role

    © Photo: Youtube/Channel 4 News
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Sacked by a cosmetics giant over comments claiming all white people are racist, Munroe Bergdorf, a transgender model, has now been appointed as an advisor on equality by the Labour Party.

    The 30-year-old made history when she was recruited by the international beauty company L'Oreal as its first transgender model, only to be sacked days later over comments insisting all white people are racist — although she later claimed they were made in response to the controversial far-right march at Charlottesville in the United States.

    Now, the model, who comes from East London, has been appointed to Labor's LGBT+ advisory group which is managed by Dawn Butler MP, the Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equality.

    Posting the news of her appointment on the social media site Twitter, the model included a photograph taken alongside Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn following a meeting.

    In her post, she wrote: "Thrilled to announce that I've been asked to be part of an LGBT+ advisory board for The Labour Party — To advise Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities, Dawn Butler MP, on issues affecting the LGBT+ community, to help form and push through fairer and more effective policy change."

    Previously, Ms. Bergdorf sparked controversy when in a post on Facebook she said: "Because most of ya'll don't even realise or refuse to acknowledge that your existence, privilege and success as a race is built on the backs, blood and death of people of colour. Your entire existence is drenched in racism. From micro-aggressions to terrorism, you guys built the blueprint for this s---."

    "Come see me when you realise that racism isn't learned, it's inherited and consciously or unconsciously passed down through privilege. Once white people begin to admit that their race is the most violent and oppressive force of nature on Earth… then we can talk."

    Her post continued: "Until then stay acting shocked about how the world continues to stay f------ at the hands of your ancestors and your heads that remain buried in the sand with hands over your ears."

    Since then, however, the model has insisted her comments were taken the wrong way and her views were actually in direct response to the Charlottesville march.

    She said later: "When I stated that 'all white people are racist', I was addressing that fact that western society as a whole, is a SYSTEM rooted in white supremacy — designed to benefit, prioritise and protect white people before anyone of any other race. Unknowingly, white people are SOCIALISED to be racist from birth onwards. It is not something genetic. No one is born racist."

    Her comments fell foul, however, of her employers who fired the model despite threats from some of her supporters who pledged to boycott L'Oreal over its decision

    She has also attracted criticism from prominent feminists after Ms. Bergdorf claimed the Suffragettes were racist.

    Caroline Criado Perez, whose successful campaign for a suffragette statue to be placed in Parliament Square is resulting in a statue of women's suffragist Millicent Fawcett being erected, disputed the model's claims on social media.

    Ms. Criado Perez tweeted: "Why do people keep claiming black women didn't get the vote in 1918? There was no racial component of the law, there was an age & property component.

    "Incredibly lazy and weird to just conflate British history with American history. British history is full of racism and oppression, but it's not the same as America's history.

    "These tweets for example, retweeted thousands of times: completely untrue. why tweet things as fact without checking first? completely erases the activism of women like Sophia Duleep Singh for some cheap RTs"

    In her response, the model argued: "FYI — The Suffragettes were white supremacists who were fighting for WHITE women's rights — they specifically left black women out of the movement. It is not 100 years since women got the vote it's 100 years since WHITE women got the vote. Black women couldn't vote until MUCH later."

    Related:

    For the First Time Ever: Pakistan to Send Transgender Youth for Hajj
    Denied a Job in Air India, Transgender Woman Seeks Mercy Killing
    Transgender Fighter To Make MMA Debut
    Oh my! German Playboy Features Hot Transgender Model on the Cover
    Tags:
    gender equality, model, transgender, Twitter, Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ice on the Moskva River under the Zhivopisny bridge.
    Moscow Transforms Into Ice Kingdom
    Donald the Dodger
    Donald the Dodger
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok