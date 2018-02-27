Register
17:06 GMT +327 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Monica Lewinsky arrives for the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (File)

    Monica Lewinsky Opens Up on Affair With Clinton Causing Twitter Meltdown

    © AFP 2018/ KENA BETANCUR
    Society
    Get short URL
    2121

    Two decades after her extramarital affair with Bill Clinton, Monica Lewinsky has opened up in an essay for Vanity Fair saying that she now realizes her relationship with Clinton “constituted a gross abuse of power.”

    Lewinsky, who came to the White House as an intern became involved in a sexual relationship with former President Bill Clinton who was married to Hillary Clinton. Their notorious affair met with a public outcry and an impeachment process against Clinton was launched.

    In a recent essay written for Vanity Fair, she said that she has been rethinking the issue of consent in her affair with the former US president back in 1998.

    "Now, at 44, I’m beginning (just beginning) to consider the implications of the power differentials that were so vast between a president and a White House intern," Lewinsky wrote for Vanity Fair. 

    US actor Matt Damon arrives to receive a football and jersey from Club Atletico de Madrid during a promotional event for
    © AFP 2018/ JAVIER SORIANO
    Matt Damon Under Fire For 'Tone Deaf' Comments on Hollywood Sexual Abuse
    "I’m beginning to entertain the notion that in such a circumstance the idea of consent might well be rendered moot,” she added.

    She went on to say that the #MeToo movement, launched by women against sexual abuse, motivated her to look at the situation in a different light.

    "I — we — owe a huge debt of gratitude to the #MeToo and Time’s Up heroines," Lewinsky wrote. "They are speaking volumes against the pernicious conspiracies of silence that have long protected powerful men when it comes to sexual assault, sexual harassment, and abuse of power."

    Lewinsky also mentioned that following the scandal over her affair with Clinton, she was left with post-traumatic stress disorder.

    She said that she now sees that her relationship with Clinton was full of "inappropriate abuse of authority, station, and privilege."

    Her article caused heated debate on Twitter. Many expressed their support for Lewinsky.

    ​Some criticized Bill Clinton saying that his actions were an abuse of power and that he took  advantage of a young girl.

    ​The head of state first publicly renounced his relationship with Lewinsky in 1998,  then he admitted that he  actually had  intimate relations with her, after which he was accused of perjury. 

    The #MeToo movement was launched on social networks by those who have experienced sexual harassment and violence. The movement became a global phenomenon in October 2017 after Hollywood actresses accused producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

    Related:

    Monica Lewinsky Opens Up About Consequences of Her Affair With Bill Clinton
    Bill and Hillary Clinton Facing Massive Exposure Over the FBI Probe – Analyst
    Latest Sexual Assault Charges Against Bill Clinton Might Stick, Journalist Says
    Bill Clinton's Sexual Misconduct 'Not a Political Issue but a Man Problem'
    Shaun White Issues Apology After Calling Sexual Misconduct Allegations ‘Gossip’
    Tags:
    article, harassing, allegations, abuse of power, sexual activity, Vanity Fair, Monica Lewinsky, Bill Clinton, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ice on the Moskva River under the Zhivopisny bridge.
    Moscow Transforms Into Ice Kingdom
    Donald the Dodger
    Donald the Dodger
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok