20:31 GMT +326 February 2018
    Boxer Mike Tyson during an open boxing master class at the DIVS palace of team sports, Ekaterinburg

    Mike Tyson Calls Russians 'Sensitive and Kind' During Urals Tour (PHOTOS)

    © Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitsyn
    Society
    0 150

    The former world heavyweight boxing champion had some kind words for the Russian people during his trip to Yekaterinburg, where he attended a mixed martial arts match and visited a local martial arts academy.

    "In America, Russians do not have a reputation for being sensitive," Tyson said, speaking to reporters at the Uralets Sports Complex on the sidelines of the Russian Cagefighting Championship event. 

    "As I have travelled all over the country of Russia I have realized that the people are very sensitive and kind. But most Americans do not have any experience of that," the boxing legend added.

    Tyson also assured fans that he has no desire to fight anymore. "I fought enough people. When I see people fighting now I do not miss it at all. I'm not interested in that, I just like looking after and hanging out with my kids."

    Boxer Mike Tyson during a visit to the RMK martial arts academy under construction in Ekaterinburg
      Boxer Mike Tyson during a visit to the RMK martial arts academy under construction in Ekaterinburg
      © Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitsyn
    Boxers Mike Tyson, left, and Kostya Tszyu during an open boxing masterclass at the DIVS palace of team sports, Ekaterinburg
      Boxers Mike Tyson, left, and Kostya Tszyu during an open boxing masterclass at the DIVS palace of team sports, Ekaterinburg
      © Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitsyn
    Boxer Mike Tyson during an open boxing master class at the DIVS palace of team sports, Ekaterinburg
      Boxer Mike Tyson during an open boxing master class at the DIVS palace of team sports, Ekaterinburg
      © Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitsyn
    Participants in an open boxing masterclass given by boxers Mike Tyson and Kostya Tszyu at the DIVS palace of team sports, Ekaterinburg
      Participants in an open boxing masterclass given by boxers Mike Tyson and Kostya Tszyu at the DIVS palace of team sports, Ekaterinburg
      © Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitsyn
    1 / 4
    © Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitsyn
    Boxer Mike Tyson during a visit to the RMK martial arts academy under construction in Ekaterinburg

    During his visit, Tyson tried his hand at virtual boxing, handed out autographs, and conducted a boxing masterclass together with Soviet-born professional boxer Kostya Tszyu.

    This was Tyson's second visit to Russia in recent months. The boxer participated at the Synergy Global Forum in Moscow late last year.

