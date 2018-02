Awww…What a Cuteness! These Sleeping Furry Ones Will Teach You Yoga

Japanese Twitter users have launched a meme that has now been joined by thousands of netizens under a hashtag that literally sounds like "bedroom competition of animals' crazy postures."

In what is now rapidly going viral, users upload pictures and videos featuring beloved pets in their funniest sleeping positions. Looks like advanced yoga, doesn’t it? Expecting to see merely pooches and cats? Think broader: there are also fluffy hamsters, hedgehogs, parrots, and even what looks suspiciously like a dead crab, accompanied by a cozy alpaca.