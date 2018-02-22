Register
01:33 GMT +322 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Firearms

    ‘Kill the NRA’: Kentucky Billboard Vandalized With Gun Control Message (PHOTO)

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A Louisville, Kentucky, billboard recently got a new, spray-painted decoration when a graffitist left the words “Kill the NRA” on it. The writer also tagged the sign with “Resist 45,” the name of a group that opposes US President Donald Trump.

    Photos of the billboard, which is owned by Outfront Media, went viral this week. A spokesperson for the company told CNN that the billboard was blank before it was vandalized and "has since been replaced with a PSA [Public Service Announcement] copy." 

    Dog
    CC0
    WATCH Dog Driving a Truck Distracting Florida Shooting Survivor's Interview

    Last week's school shooting in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 dead, has reopened the heated debate over the nation's gun laws, with many demanding the National Rifle Association (NRA) support stricter regulations on firearms access and ownership, a position it has historically strenuously fought against.

    On Monday, the NRA's official Facebook page shared a photo of the vandalized sign with the caption "[it's] a wakeup call. They're coming after us."

    "Resist 45" has shown up on several billboards across Louisville last year, including on a Louisville soccer billboard also along Interstate 65. 

    How the NRA and GOP Fought to Help Assure the Orlando Massacre

    Another Louisville billboard was vandalized in October with the words: "Grab life by the pussy," again with a "Resist 45" in the corner.

    The words refer to the 2005 recording of Trump's now infamous conversation with Access Hollywood host Billy Bush. "I'm automatically attracted to beautiful (women) — I just start kissing them," Trump said in the recording. "It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait. And when you're a star they let you do it. You can do anything… Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything."

    David Watkins, a spokesman for the outdoor media company, said on Tuesday that the vandalism had been "immediately removed."

    Related:

    NRA Calls for Additional Gun Control Following Las Vegas Massacre
    Maryland Students Stage Walkout, Descend on US Capitol Demanding Gun Control
    Young Guns: 'Fear of Getting Hurt' Made 8-Year-Old Ohio Boy Bring Gun to School
    Analyst Skeptical of US Gun Law Reform After Parkland Shooting
    Insufficient Evidence Gathered From Gun Crimes - Head of Arms Policing Center
    Tags:
    vandalism, billboard, guns, National Rifle Association, Kentucky, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    London Fashion Week in Pictures
    The Best of London Fashion Week
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok