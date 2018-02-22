‘Kill the NRA’: Kentucky Billboard Vandalized With Gun Control Message (PHOTO)

A Louisville, Kentucky, billboard recently got a new, spray-painted decoration when a graffitist left the words “Kill the NRA” on it. The writer also tagged the sign with “Resist 45,” the name of a group that opposes US President Donald Trump.

Photos of the billboard, which is owned by Outfront Media, went viral this week. A spokesperson for the company told CNN that the billboard was blank before it was vandalized and "has since been replaced with a PSA [Public Service Announcement] copy."

Last week's school shooting in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 dead, has reopened the heated debate over the nation's gun laws, with many demanding the National Rifle Association (NRA) support stricter regulations on firearms access and ownership, a position it has historically strenuously fought against.

On Monday, the NRA's official Facebook page shared a photo of the vandalized sign with the caption "[it's] a wakeup call. They're coming after us."

"Resist 45" has shown up on several billboards across Louisville last year, including on a Louisville soccer billboard also along Interstate 65.

Another Louisville billboard was vandalized in October with the words: "Grab life by the pussy," again with a "Resist 45" in the corner.

The words refer to the 2005 recording of Trump's now infamous conversation with Access Hollywood host Billy Bush. "I'm automatically attracted to beautiful (women) — I just start kissing them," Trump said in the recording. "It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait. And when you're a star they let you do it. You can do anything… Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything."

David Watkins, a spokesman for the outdoor media company, said on Tuesday that the vandalism had been "immediately removed."