'I Don't Believe in a Natural Look': Czech Teenager Turns Into Real Barbie Doll

Gabriela’s pursuit to transform herself into a Barbie began at 16 when she started wearing long blonde hair extensions, huge eyelashes and lip fillers.
Upon reaching 18 she went under the knife for a boob job and enlarged her breasts from a C to G cup.
She is now planning more cosmetic surgeries including butt implants, rib removals and even bigger breast implants to help her perfect her Barbie look.
Gabriela revealed that she spends around $ 1,500 each month of her parents’ hard-earned cash in an effort to look like a real-life doll.
“I was inspired by other real-life Barbies and also my Barbie dolls. I had plenty of them as a kid,” the teenager told Barcroft TV in an interview.
‘I don’t believe in a natural look. I think there is hardly anything natural today,” the girl added.
Many social media users have expressed their negative opinion regarding her lavish lifestyle and outfits, but Gabriela believes that she is a positive role model and has never forced her fans to replicate her Barbie image.
