First 3D-Printed Villas to Be Unveiled in Dubai Soon

Dubai is the city of the future; by 2030, 25 percent of new buildings will be "printed" using modern technologies in an attempt to reduce construction costs and time.

The largest city in the United Arab Emirates is set to unveil 3D-printed villas within the next two months, according to Hussain Nasser Lootah, director general of the Dubai Municipality.

All the necessary equipment and tools for construction of the villas are already present in Dubai, as the project is a part of the city’s 3D Printing Strategy.

In February last year, one of the startups based in Dubai announced that it would build the world's first skyscraper using 3D printing.