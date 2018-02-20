World Food Programme to Run Out of Funds in Bangladesh by Summer - Head

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The World Food Programme (WFP) will run out of funds to support Bangladesh in May and it will send engineer groups to assist the county in creating necessary infrastructure to avoid deaths from mudslides in the coming rainy season that starts in June, WFP Executive Director David Beasley said in an interview with Sputnik.

"In May, we will not have money in Bangladesh. I was just there and we’re sending in special teams there. The rainy season is coming in about a month and with the rainy season coming, based on how they are in these hills, on top of each other — we could see substantial lives lost because of the mudslides. So we’re sending in engineers to work with the military … We want to take advantage of our expertise to come in and strengthen the infrastructure there," Beasley said.

In Bangladesh, the WFP's activities are focused on improving logistics.

"So we’re very concerned with donor fatigue and so we’re doing everything we can to showcase the need for the Rohingyas, that the international community should not turn its back on the Bangladesh government. The people of Bangladesh should not shoulder this by themselves. It’s not right, particularly when the government of Myanmar and other perpetrators are ruthlessly and barbarically, savagely killing and torturing innocent people. And they’re fleeing for their lives," Beasley pointed out.

Bangladesh has been suffering from an influx of Rohingya Muslims from neighboring Myanmar since August when the army of the Buddhist-majority country started an offensive in the Rohingya-populated Rakhine region after attacks on security posts by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army. The offensive has been condemned by the United States and other Western nations as "ethnic cleansing."

Since August, nearly 700,000 Rohingya refugees have fled to 163-million-strong Bangladesh, according to UN figures.