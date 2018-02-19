Register
23:40 GMT +319 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Shark

    Shark Capsizes Boat Throwing Man Into the Sea in Australia

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Society
    Get short URL
    230

    A fisherman was almost killed when a three meter long shark he had just caught sprang back to life in his boat.

    Brett Palmer, 34, received the scare of a lifetime while fishing with his brother at Western Port Bay, Australia.

    Palmer caught a shark and, as he tried to pull it into his kayak, the shark suddenly started to vigorously resist him, attempting to bite his leg.

    The shark managed to bite his boat and capsized it as Palmer fell into the dangerous waters. Luckily for him, his brother’s boat was right next to his and he managed to quickly swim over and climb into the boat.

    “It was really carrying on, jumping out of the water,” Palmer told 7 News. “She’s bit the boat and missed me leg and whatever, that was pretty, pretty surreal.”

    Great White Shark
    CC BY 2.0 / Elias Levy / Great White Shark
    1000-Pound Snowbird: Great White Shark Hanging Out Near Florida Everglades (PHOTO)
    His brother Luke added, “I jumped straight up. My brother’s kayak turned around real quick. It was just scary, I don’t like sharks.”

    The two brothers abandoned the capsized boat as it was and headed back for the beach. The next day, police thought the worst after finding an empty boat in the sea. A manhunt was launched to find him at the location near Melbourne.

    However, soon after, officers found Palmer at his home and returned his fishing equipment.

    Related:

    ‘Why Hello There’: Curious Whale Shark Cozies Up to Australian Fishermen
    'You're Gonna Need a Bigger Boat': Man Films Encounter With Shark Near Florida
    Fisherman Almost Loses His Hand While Trying to Save Shark (VIDEO)
    Fishermen Stalked by Great White Shark in South Carolina (VIDEO)
    Scientists Discover the Oldest Living Shark on Earth
    Tags:
    attack, boat, sea, fishing, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Creating Mars on Earth: How Israeli Scientists Prepare For Mission to the Red Planet
    Creating Mars on Earth: Israeli Scientists Prepare For Mission to the Red Planet
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok