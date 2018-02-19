Register
17:24 GMT +319 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Earth, Moon

    Scientists Study Earth's Geological Eras to Detect Alien Life on Exoplanets

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 30

    The answers lay not in the stars but here on Earth, as the new research suggests that the way Earth’s atmosphere evolved over time could be vital to finding life on other planets.

    The study, published in the Astrophysical Journal by  scientists from the University of St. Andrews and Cornell University, shows how Earth’s atmosphere evolved over time and in what manner each stage led to the formation of new life forms.

    The report included research into the various stages of geological eras, before microbes (3.9 billion years ago), after microbes and the first rise of oxygen (2 billion years ago), during the second rise of oxygen (800 million years ago), and Earth as it is today.

    At each stage, oxygen, methane and carbon dioxide were in totally different quantities, so the results pointed to how life evolved in different atmospheres. This, according to the scientists can help identify early biosignatures and signs of life on Earth-sized exoplanets.

     “Even looking back at our own planet, the atmosphere has changed dramatically many times,” lead researcher, Dr. Sarah Rugheimer said.

    UFO
    CC0
    Study Reveals How Mankind Would React to Contact With Space Aliens
    She went on to say that by looking at Earth’s history and how different host star light would interact with a planet’s atmosphere, it is possible to start creating a grid of models to better understand any future observations, which according to her will be in colossal quantities due to improved technology.

    “In particular, in this paper we wanted to find out how detectable biosignature gases have been both in Earth’s history and if these planets were orbiting a different star,” Rugheimer said.

    The study also included research into the varied cloud cover and surface features such as oceans and continents in order to see how these affected the models.

    According to the team, in order to precisely reflect the findings on far-off exoplanets larger telescopes are required.

    Related:

    Have a Telescope? Chelyabinsk Meteor Bro Approaches Earth
    The Last Man on Earth? Researchers Warn Future Looks Bleak for Y Chromosome
    Humanity Will Leave Earth by 2400, But Perhaps for Brave New World - Research
    Recent Discovery in Meteorites May Prove There Is Life Outside Earth - Study
    Did Google Earth Just Unveil Lockheed’s Mysterious Mach-6 Spy Plane? (PHOTO)
    Tags:
    astrobiologists, exoplanets, geology, space, study, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Most Beautiful Fangirls at the 2018 Winter Olympics
    The Most Beautiful Fangirls at the 2018 Winter Olympics
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok