Pretty Women: Online Prostitution Prospers on India's LinkedIn

Prostitution-related services continue to thrive in LinkedIn India, where scores of call girl profiles pledge adult entertainment, escort and massage, according to local media.
The services are especially spread across such cities as Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata, the Times of India reported, citing the LinkedIn profile of a Bengaluru spa with "cute south Indian girls" and "pretty girls" from the country's Kerala state.
The newspaper cited India communications head Deepa Sapatnekar as saying that "our user agreement clearly states that profiles or content that promote escort or prostitution services are prohibited."
The Times of India also quoted a Bengaluru pimp as saying on condition of anonymity that the online prostitution services have developed significantly, not least with the help of social media tools, including WhatsApp.
