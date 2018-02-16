Depardieu Goes Off on Misbehaving Algerians in Marseilles, Sparks Twitter Debate

"Algerians living in Marseilles could not behave the way they do in Marseilles in Algeria," Depardieu said, speaking to the host of the Le Quotidien program on French TV channel TMC. "You never see an Algerian behaving badly in Algeria, because they are quickly put back in line by the elders," he added.
Social media users rushed to comment on Depardieu's remarks. Some supported him, while others claimed accused him of "racism."
Bien dit monsieur Depardieu!— Brun gilles (@Brungilles3) 14 февраля 2018 г.
"Well said Monsieur Depardieu!"
D’une façon générale, les maghrébins se comportent mal en dehors de chez eux! Comme ils disent au pays, on vous a envoyé les « pires »! Et qd ils reviennent au pays, ce dt de vraies hordes de voyous qui sont détestés chez eux! Ils st appelés « les immigrés »!— AixMirabo (@AixMirabo) 14 февраля 2018 г.
"In general, North Africans behave badly outside their home country! As they say here [in Morocco], we've sent you the 'worst'! And when they come back to their home country, these are real hordes of thugs who are hated at home! They are called 'the immigrants'!"
Ainsi que dans tous les pays du Maghreb je confirme— jg (@mitsyjm) 14 февраля 2018 г.
"I can confirm that the same is the case from all countries of the Maghreb."
Depardieu raciste ça étonne encore quelqu'un? #Quotidien— ☪️ Carbon 14 ☪️ (@Rach_ID) 13 февраля 2018 г.
"Depardieu is a racist; does this surprise anyone?"
Marseilles has also been hard hit by the influx of refugees flowing across the Mediterranean from Libya, a country inflamed by civil war and chaos following the NATO-backed ouster of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
