Thousands Gather for Evening Vigil for Florida School Shooting (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Thousands came out to the Pines Trail Center and Parkridge Church in Coral Springs, Florida, to honor victims, survivors and families of the Wednesday afternoon mass shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Prior to the vigil, a total of 17 angels — one for each life taken in the attack — lined the stage of the Pines Trail Amphitheatre as throngs of people descended on the park to pay their respects and celebrate the lives of those who died at the hands of Nikolas Cruz.

Hundreds have gathered in Pine Trail park for a 6 p.m. vigil. A stage has 17 angel figures, flowers, candles and cards. #StonemanShooting pic.twitter.com/40D3qkJTfT — Lisa Broadt (@LisaBroadt) February 15, 2018

​Students & parents gathering at Pine Trails Park as they lay flowers near the symbolic 17 angels. Vigil tonight at 6pm. #StonemanShooting #Parkland @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/thtfZ0Nqps

— Amanda Plasencia (@AmandaNBC6) February 15, 2018

During the vigil, which began at 6 p.m., several speakers took to the stage to pray for those who lost their lives and others still fighting to recover in the hospital.

"I don't always get to say 'I love you.' I don't remember if I said that to Jaime yesterday morning," said father of Jaime Guttenberg, one of the 17 victims killed in the shooting. "Don't tell me there's no such thing as gun violence. It happened in Parkland."

The agony on the faces at the candlelight vigil for #StonemanShooting….their sobs are so painful @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/05KYpaS59S — liz nagy (@liznagy) February 15, 2018

​Thousands of people in attendance in Parkland at a vigil for the victims of yesterday's school shooting at Stoneman Douglas. pic.twitter.com/IgkKroKBuL

— Wells Dusenbury (@DuseReport) February 15, 2018

While many attended the vigils to mourn or offer words of encouragement, others took a political approach, calling for a change in legislation concerning gun ownership and acquisition.

As time passed and the sun set, attendees joined together in a candlelight vigil to demonstrate community support as the names of the 17 victims killed were read aloud by Marjory Stone Douglas High School's senior class president.