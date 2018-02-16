Register
00:25 GMT +316 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A firearm and 154 pounds of heroin worth at least $50 million are displayed at a Drug Enforcement Administration news conference.

    American Tragedy: Opioid Epidemic Has Cost US $1 Trillion Since 2001

    © AP Photo/ Mark Lennihan
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A new study from a health think tank has estimated that the opioid epidemic that has ravaged countless American towns and cities has cost the US economy more than $1 trillion since 2001 - and it projected that the epidemic may go on to cost another half-trillion by the end of 2020.

    The report is courtesy of Altarum, which studied Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data from the last 17 years. They found that the premature deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans in their prime earning years was the main drag on the economy.

    “Foreign sources of opium are responsible for the entire supply of heroin consumed in the U.S.,” says the White House webpage on “The International Heroin Market.”
    © Flickr/ ukhomeoffice
    US Opioid Crisis: Senators Seek $25 Bln More to Combat Drugs' Epidemic

    "Far and away the largest driver is the loss [in the] productivity and earnings category. That's driven primarily by those passing away prematurely from opioid overdoses," Corey Ryan, a senior analyst at Altarum's Center for Value in Health, told The Independent.

    "The average age at which opioid deaths are occurring — you're looking at something in the late 30s or early 40s," Ryan says. "As a result, you're looking at people that are in the prime of the productive years of their lives."

    The deaths of such people reduces the productivity and earnings of companies that would have employed them had they not died from an overdose, and the tax revenue from local, state and federal government from the stricken communities.

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets with a group of entrepreneurs and innovators during a round-table discussion at Cortex Innovation Community technology hub Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in St. Louis
    © AP Photo/ Jeff Roberson
    Zuckerberg on Opioid Crisis: 'That's More Than Americans Killed in the Vietnam War'

    The epidemic has worsened with each passing year and so too has the burden it imposes on the US economy. Altarum reported that the growth in economic costs from 2011-2016 was double that of 2006 to 2010. Without a comprehensive and sustained national response, they added, the situation will only worsen.

    Every year since at least 1999 has seen a growth in deaths from opioids. Originally, the main source of the epidemic was natural and semi-synthetic opioids prescribed as painkillers, which killed about 14,400 Americans in 2016.

    But in more recent years, the main culprits behind overdose deaths have shifted from painkillers to illicit and deadlier substances such as heroin and fentanyl. Heroin was responsible for fewer than 3,000 overdose deaths in 2010 but about 15,500 in 2016. Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids went from fewer than 3,000 deaths in 2010 to 20,100 in 2016.

    President Donald Trump speaks about administration plans to combat the nation's opioid crisis in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 26, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Kevin Lamarque
    Trump Declares Opioid Crisis a National Public Health Emergency

    Heroin and fentanyl addicts also skew younger than prescription painkiller addicts, which will have an even more adverse effect on the economy. The costs of these substances also continue to plummet, making them accessible to more people.

    Another $215 billion has been lost as a result of increased health care costs stemming from the epidemic: ambulances, emergency room visits and the increasing demand for Narcan — an opioid blocker that can save the life of someone undergoing opioid overdose.

    From 1996 to 2014, the CDC estimates over 26,000 cases of opioid overdose have been reversed using Narcan and other brands using the same active ingredient.

    pills of the painkiller hydrocodone
    © AP Photo/ Toby Talbot
    CDC: Some Rural California Counties Have More Opioid Prescriptions Than People

    While Narcan is cheap at less than $25 per dose, the demand is sky-high as many communities mandate police and emergency services carry it with them at all times. The auto-injectors to administer the drug have also drastically increased in cost, from $345 per unit in 2014 to $2,250 in 2016.

    The White House declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency in October, and called for $17 billion in federal dollars to combat the epidemic as part of the 2019 budget. "We are currently dealing with the worst drug crisis in American history," US President Donald Trump said. "It's just been so long in the making. Addressing it will require all of our effort."

    Related:

    Phoenix Woman Arrested by Border Agents Over Condom Filled with Heroin (PHOTO)
    Life Saver: New Vaccine Could Solve Heroin Addiction, Prevent Fatal Overdoses
    UK Fentanyl Dealer Who Offered 'Buy One, Get One Free' on Dark Web Jailed
    UK Could Be Facing Epidemic From Deadly Drug Fentanyl Which Has Devastated US
    Opioid Epidemic: US Pays Dearly for Painkiller Revolution
    Tags:
    epidemic, opioids, heroin, fentanyl, opioid epidemic, Altarum, Corey Ryan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    NATO cartoon
    Attracting Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok