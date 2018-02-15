Register
01:30 GMT +315 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Female expression

    Trouble Sleeping? Heat Things Up Between the Sheets Before Bedtime

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    A study last month by Sleep Cycle, a popular alarm clock app that tracks sleep habits, surveyed 1,000 of its US users to determine what helps them get the best sleep. The results are in: 68 percent of Americans said another type of tossing and turning, sex, helps them sleep better.

    In addition, the findings revealed that, of all participants surveyed, 40 percent said sex was their favorite pre-sleep activity to ensure a good snooze. Reading a book took a respectable second place at 33 percent, followed by listening to music, which 29 percent of respondents said helped them grab some Z's. 

    Woman eating chocolate
    © Flickr/ Andy Rennie
    Snack Slowly: Study Suggests Leisurely Eating Contributes to Weight Loss

    Even though the Sleep Cycle study only surveyed a tiny fraction of its 3 million users worldwide, the National Sleep Foundation says there's real science backing up sex as a pre-sleep ritual for a good night slumber.

    "Yes, sex can actually make it easier to fall asleep. This is mostly because of the hormones that are released during the act," a National Sleep Foundation article says.

    According to the foundation, having sex "boosts oxytocin and lowers cortisol." You might have heard oxytocin being referred to as the "love hormone." This is because oxytocin levels increase during hugging, sex and other emotional interactions. Cortisol is often called the "stress hormone" because it is released as part of the body's stress response.

    The National Sleep Foundation also explains that having an orgasm releases another the hormone, prolactin, which makes you drowsy.

    "All of that leads up to a nice, drowsy state that's perfect for cuddling up and falling asleep," the study states. 

    Prison
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Texas Teacher Behind Bars After Allegedly Performing Oral Sex on Sleeping Teen

    In turn, getting a better night's sleep could increase your libido, too. This is shaping up for a very enjoyable positive feedback loop!

    "Your sleep habits could be helping or hurting your sex life. If you or your partner aren't sleeping well — whether due to stress, one person keeping the other up with tossing and turning or a condition like sleep apnea — your sex drive is going to go way down," the article says.

    The Sleep Cycle study also revealed that more than 50 percent of Americans surveyed claim that their partner's snoring wakes them up at night. Almost one-third of participants say they sleep on the couch or in a different room to escape from the roaring snoring.

    "Our data show that Americans really value their sleep and that snoring continues to be a big issue in relationships," said Carl Johan Hederoth, CEO of Northcube, the creators of Sleep Cycle. "It also shows that on Valentine's Day and every day, couples should make romance a priority to help ensure a good night's sleep."

    Related:

    Study Blames Big Pharma for Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Boom in India
    Landmark Early Briton Had Dark Skin, New Study Reveals
    Sweden Refusing New Study of Migrant Crime Despite Alarming Figures From Norway
    US Transgender Teen Population ‘Orders of Magnitude’ Larger, Study Finds
    Sick of Flying? Study Shows Airport Terminals Even Filthier Than Airplanes
    Tags:
    study, hormones, sex, sleep, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    Bibi in Trouble
    Bibi in Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok