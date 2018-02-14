Register
14:38 GMT +314 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A heart-shaped hot air balloon (R) flies in the sky during the Love Cup 2016 event, ahead of Valentine's Day, in Jekabpils, Latvia, February 13, 2016

    Love is in the Air: Chubby Heart Balloons Fly Over London on Valentine's Day

    © REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Valentine's Day is always an opportunity for brands to push their products and groups to push their agendas. But one designer is using it simply as an opportunity to promote London.

    Heart-broken Londoners whose sweethearts have just dumped them might want to avoid looking up on Wednesday, February 14.

    British designer Anya Hindmarch has hoisted giant "chubby heart" balloons above some of the capital's biggest landmarks, like Battersea power station.

    She said she felt Londoners needed cheering up as they were struggling with the uncertainty of Brexit and with the constant threat of terrorism.

    "This is a love-in. We're using our platform to say our city is unbelievable, let's be positive and we'll find our way through all the tricky bits," said Ms. Hindmarch.

    Social Media Buzz

    The chubby hearts were greeted enthusiastically on social media with dozens of individuals and companies tweeting about it, including the Ritz and Dorchester Hotels.

    Hindmarch, who spends most of her time designing luxury handbags, has teamed up with the Mayor, Sadiq Khan, and 13 city boroughs as part of London Fashion Week.

    "It's a passion project. By not doing a show this season, we had some capacity to do something that was not about fashion," said Ms. Hindmarch, who grew up in Essex but launched her label in London in 1987, aged just 18.

    Her business has annual sales of US$57 million (£41.3 million) last year.

    'London is Center of Creativity'

    "The first words that come up when people talk about British fashion are creativity and bravery, so we don't tend to follow, we lead with ideas. If you speak to any international buyer who comes to London, the thing they find unmissable about our fashion week is that raw ideas start here," she said.

    Ms. Hindmarch is a vociferous opponent of Brexit and joined designers Erdem Moralioglu and Christopher Bailey in signing an open letter before the referendum in favor of staying in the European Union.

    Related:

    Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue, All Six of These Valentine's Day Facts Are True
    Sweet Life: Japanese Take Chocolate Baths on Valentine's Day Eve (VIDEO)
    Off With Their Heads! Daesh Threatens to Slaughter Valentine’s Day Revelers
    Say What?! Burger King Puts Sex Toys in ‘Adult’ Meals for Valentine's Day
    Tags:
    designer, balloon, love, fashion, Valentine's Day, Sadiq Khan, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    Stop!
    Remove the Masks!
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok