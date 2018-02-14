Register
01:17 GMT +314 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Woman eating chocolate

    Snack Slowly: Study Suggests Leisurely Eating Contributes to Weight Loss

    © Flickr/ Andy Rennie
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 01

    New findings reveal that fast eaters could lose weight by simply taking longer to chew their food and pausing between bites instead of gobbling their entire meal up quickly.

    The study, published this week in the journal BMJ Open, revealed that there may be a link between eating pace and weight loss. Only 21.5 percent of participants in a self-defined slow eating group were obese, compared with more than 44 percent of a self-defined fast-eating group, Channel News Asia explained. Participants who said they ate at a normal speed were 29 percent less likely to be obese, while those who ate slowly were up to 42 percent less likely to be obese. 

    Rainbow flag. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Efrem Lukatsky
    ‘Youth Are Rejecting this Binary Thinking’: New Study Suggests US Teen Transgender Population Much Larger Than Believed

    Although the study speculates there is an association with eating speed and obesity, it does not prove that eating speed either causes or prevents obesity.

    "Changes in eating speed can affect changes in obesity, BMI and waist circumference," researchers from Japan's Kyushu University recently wrote in the report.

    "Interventions aimed at reducing eating speed may be effective in preventing obesity and lowering the associated health risks," they added.

    The researchers analyzed health insurance data from almost 60,000 Japanese people diagnosed with Type II diabetes, a condition that affects the way the body processes glucose. Type II diabetes commonly plagues overweight people.

    The World Health Organization considers those with a body mass index (BMI), a body mass-to-height ratio, of 25 to be overweight and those with a BMI of 30 or higher to be obese. However, for this particular study, a BMI of 25 or greater was considered obese.

    The participants involved in the study had regular check-ups between 2008 and 2013, during which their BMI, waist circumference, blood pressure, eating habits, sleeping habits, alcohol consumption and tobacco use were all recorded. The check-ups also included blood, urine and liver function tests.

    At the beginning of the study, more than 22,000 participants ate quickly, 33,500 ate at a normal pace and 4,200 ate slowly. These participants were grouped into these three groups depending on their own analysis of their eating speed. During the six-year study, the team noticed that changes in eating speed either resulted in increases or decreases in obesity and BMI. The results revealed that those who decreased their eating speeds had reductions in obesity and BMI. 

    Missouri family didnaps 6-year-old to warn about stranger danger.
    © Flickr/ Nikita Gavrilovs
    Judging Books by Their Covers: Study Shows People Trust Strangers Who Resemble Trusted Friends

    The researchers also concluded that not snacking after dinner or eating two hours before bed also led to reductions in obesity or BMI. Skipping breakfast, on the other hand, did not seem to have any effect on BMI and weight.

    One of the main limitations of the study is that eating speed and other behaviors were reported by the participants and are therefore prone to subjectivity. In addition, the researchers did not track how much the participants ate or whether they engaged in physical activity.

    Simon Cork of Imperial College London, who was not involved in the study, commented on the findings, saying that they "confirm what we already believe, that eating slowly is associated with less weight gain than eating quickly."

    Researchers speculate that this is because it takes time for the satiety signal to travel from the stomach to the brain. In the case of the fast eater, the signal may only arrive in the brain after the person has already consumed too much food.

    Katarina Kos, an obesity researcher at Exeter Medical School, also commented on the study, stating that similar research needs to be conducted among non-diabetics in order to eliminate the effect of diabetes medication on weight loss or gain.

    Related:

    Sweden Refusing New Study of Migrant Crime Despite Alarming Figures From Norway
    US Transgender Teen Population ‘Orders of Magnitude’ Larger, Study Finds
    Sick of Flying? Study Shows Airport Terminals Even Filthier Than Airplanes
    Anti-Semitism Runs Higher in UK, Triggering Record Volume of Incidents – Study
    New Study Shows Friends’ Brains Respond in ‘Exceptionally Similar’ Ways
    Tags:
    obesity, weight, Food, study, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Maslenitsa celebration decorations by the monument to Yury Dolgoruky at Tverskaya Street in Moscow
    Slavic Pancake Festival: Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Stop!
    Remove the Masks!
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok