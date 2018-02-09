Special Delivery: Trains Now Stop in Russian Northern Wilderness for One Girl

In a most touching story, the Saint-Petersburg-Murmansk express now stops at a barely populated station in northern Russia, for just one passenger – 14 year-old schoolgirl Karina Kozlova, the Oktyabrskaya railway press service told Russia’s RIA Novosti.

The railway company’s decision came into effect in early February, after the girl, accompanied by her Grandma, had had to travel by a late 19.10 train from school to her home station, Poyakonda, in Russia’s Murmask region, since December 1. At that time a technical stop at their station was taken off the timetable.

© Photo: Paul Selvaggio Roaring Mail: Parcel With Tiger Cub Inside Detected in Mexico

The railway noted that as the girl arrived too late back home, she didn’t have enough time to relax and get her homework done before taking an early morning train to school the following day.

The move came after Karina’s mother, who works for Moscow State University-based biological station on the White Sea coast, 15 kilometers from Poyakonda rural area, asked the regional authorities to sort out the issue.

READ MORE: Japan Schools Promote Sexual Equality in Dress Code



