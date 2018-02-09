Register
22:20 GMT +309 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Trucks are seen at the Abu Samra border crossing with Saudi Arabia, in Qatar

    End of the Road? UK Motorists and Hauliers Could Face Misery Going to Europe

    © REUTERS/ Tom Finn
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    British drivers face being left on the road to nowhere as the growing threat of having to get new licences and registration certificates in order to be allowed to travel in Europe after Brexit increases.

    Contingency plans are now being hurriedly drawn up by the UK government in the wake of fears a suitable trade deal cannot be struck with the EU following its departure from the bloc with experts warning any alternatives could be time-consuming as well as labor intensive to cut through the extra red tape.

    The move comes as the British haulage industry has also urged the UK prime minister Theresa May to ensure a workable agreement is reached to allow tens of thousands of lorries to continue to travel without penalty and hindrance between Britain and Europe following Brexit.

    The threat that the EU may no longer recognize UK-issued licences could also impact on millions of private motorists as well.

    In a statement to Sputnik, Philip Gomm, of the RAC Foundation, said: "The RAC estimates two million UK drivers take their cars to the continent each year and most will be used to hassle-free travel, whether that be minimal checks at the border or the need to only carry existing UK paperwork.

    "It will be a rude shock for motorists if Brexit creates bureaucratic hurdles even before they leave these shores. The hope must be for a deal which allows us to visit the EU and European motorists to come both as easily as possible," he added.

    With the clock ticking down until the UK leaves the European Union, the Freight Transport Association has urged the British government to take decisive steps to agree the format and parameters of its future trading relationship with its European neighbours.

    Representing more than 16,000 businesses in the logistics industry, the association has written to Theresa May requesting swift agreement to enable British-based business to plan for a seamless transition to new trading and customs arrangements.

    "British businesses have heard enough talking — what's needed now is a concrete solution to enable all those involved in moving goods and services across the UK's borders to plan with certainty for a post-Brexit future," said James Hookham, the FTA's deputy CEO.

    "The time for discussions is over — what the country's businesses need now is action to keep Britain trading without penalty or hindrance," he insisted.

    Similar sentiments were echoed by the Road Haulage Association despite welcoming UK transport secretary Chris Grayling's acknowledgement that the industry is at the heart of the £110 billion (US $151 billion) trade between Britain and the EU every year.

    Richard Burnett, RHA chief executive, said: "While the RHA whole-heartedly supports that it is the right thing for the government to be preparing contingency measures, the free flow of goods to the rest of Europe must be maintained. It is therefore essential that the arrangements we have at present be continued.

    "The road friend industry needs clarity as soon as possible as regards what is being negotiated," he continued, adding: "We want to see a system where licensed UK and EU operators can undertake international road haulage to, from, and through the UK and EU without any additional burden or cost."

    The British government is proposing to sign up to a United Nations convention on road traffic, which will cover issues such as zebra crossings and parking. Such a move will require legislation to be hurried through before Britain quits Europe next March.  The convention requires the setting up of a new system for registration of trailers and the issuing of international driving permits (IDPs) if the EU refuses to recognize UK licencs.

    Such a proposal will be both time-consuming and involve additional financial charges being implemented on motorists and hauliers.

    The UK government has insisted, however, it was never its intention for UK drivers to need IDPs in Europe, but in an EU notice issued in January, the European commission said: "A driving licence issued by the United Kingdom will no longer be recognized by the member states."

    Related:

    I've Got the Power: 11 Influential British Women
    Tags:
    road traffic, drivers, transport, Brexit, European Union, UK Government, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 2-9)
    This Week in Pictures (February 2-9)
    CAS Bulldoser
    Olympic Steamroller
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok