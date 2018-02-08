Register
01:56 GMT +308 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Lines with digits on computer and laptop screens

    US Justice Dept Announces Takedown of Ukraine-Linked Global Cybercrime Network

    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    On Wednesday, the US Justice Department announced that it had charged 36 people for their roles in Infraud, an international cybercrime network that sold stolen identities and banking information as well as computer malware.

    The organization, which operated under the slogan "In Fraud We Trust," was launched in 2010 by Ukrainian Svyatoslav Bondarenko as an online discussion forum. The accused are charged with identity theft, bank fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.

    "Today's indictment and arrests mark one of the largest cyberfraud enterprise prosecutions ever undertaken by the Department of Justice," acting Assistant Attorney General John Cronan said in a statement. "As alleged in the indictment, Infraud operated like a business to facilitate cyberfraud on a global scale. Its members allegedly caused more than $530 million in actual losses to consumers, businesses, and financial institutions alike — and it is alleged that the losses they intended to cause amounted to more than $2.2 billion."

    Cybersecurity
    CC0 / Pixabay
    EU Needs Larger Budget, Int'l Cooperation to Tackle Cybercrime - Analysts

    "The Department of Justice refuses to allow these cybercriminals to use the perceived anonymity of the internet as a shield for their crimes," Cronan added.

    Of the 36 individuals charged, officials have only apprehended 13, eight of whom officials plan to extradite from Australia, France, Italy, the UK, Kosovo and Serbia. The other five were arrested in the US. Sergey Medvedev, cofounder for the organization, was among those arrested.

    According to officials, those in custody "held defined roles" in the organization that included the management of day-to-day operations, approving and monitoring memberships, selling illicit products and services to Infraud members and using the so-called discussion forum to collect fraudulent information.

    Officials have yet to announce whether or not information from Equifax's breach was ever obtained by Infraud. In the indictment, prosecutors stated that members of the cybercrime organization stole PayPal account information from an estimated 1,300 individuals and sold more than 795,000 HSBC bank accounts.

    Cyber security
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Latest Cyberattack Proves Necessity of Joint Efforts Against Cybercrime - Moscow

    "Criminal cyber organizations like Infraud threaten not just US citizens but people in every corner of the globe," Derek Benner, Homeland Security Investigations acting executive associate director, said in a separate statement. "The actions of computer hackers and identity thieves not only harm countless innocent Americans, but the threat they pose to our financial system and global commerce cannot be overstated."

    "The criminals involved in such schemes may think they can escape detection by hiding behind their computer screens here and overseas, but as this case shows, cyberspace is not a refuge from justice," the associate director noted.

    The five Americans who were arrested face more than 30 years in prison if convicted, CNET reported.

    Related:

    Estonia Detains Russian National Suspected of Preparing Cybercrime
    Russia Repeatedly Offered US to Jointly Combat Cybercrime - Putin
    Petya Attack: Cybercrime or Test-Run for Government Warfare?
    Trump, Vietnamese Prime Minister Vow to Fight Cybercrime, Terrorism
    Czech Supreme Court to Review Cybercrime Case Against Russian National Nikulin
    Tags:
    Infraud, cybercrime
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok