22:50 GMT +307 February 2018
    Tiger stuffed animal

    ‘A Roaring Shift’: Armed Scottish Cops in 45-Minute Standoff With Stuffed Tiger

    Society
    On Saturday, Scottish Farmer Bruce Grubb called the police to report a tiger he spotted in his cow shed during a housewarming party he was hosting. Scottish police immediately sprang into action, even equipping themselves with firearms ‒ only to discover that the scary beast was, in fact, just a giant, cuddly stuffed animal.

    "I feel a bit silly for calling the police, but I thought it was a real emergency," 24-year-old Grubb told the Scottish Sun. "I had absolutely no doubt it was real. I got a hell of a scare." 

    According to the farmer, the first officer that arrived at the scene was so terrified of the big plush toy that he "refused to get out of the squad car."

    The North East Police even contacted a local wildlife park to ask if a tiger had recently escaped.

    In a Tuesday Facebook statement by the North East Police Division, they wrote, "It's true — our officers had a roaring shift on Saturday night… Our ultimate aim is to protect the public and keep our officers safe when faced with uncertain situations. Until you know what you are dealing with, every option has to be considered."

    "The incident was stood down within 45 minutes once officers attended and established there was no threat to the public. We appreciate that it was a false call made with genuine good intent," the police department added.

    However, the mystery remains unsolved: how did the stuffed animal get into the shed in the first place? Was it a prank gone bad? We may never know.

    Tiger, police officers, animals, police, Switzerland
