Register
03:11 GMT +307 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkish Tea

    Drop it Like it’s Hot! Steaming Tea Increases Cancer Risk in Smokers, Drinkers

    © Flickr/ captain.orange
    Society
    Get short URL
    120

    If you’re a tea aficionado, it’s probably a good idea to let that steaming cup cool off, especially if you smoke cigarettes or have more than a single alcoholic drink a day.

    A new Chinese study reveals that among adults who drank at least one beer, cocktail or glass of wine daily, those who also drank scalding hot tea every day were five times more likely to develop esophageal cancer than alcohol-drinkers who consumed tea at any temperature less than weekly. 

    Virus
    CC0
    Sick of Flying? Study Shows Airport Terminals Even Filthier Than Airplanes

    Participants who smoked tobacco and drank very hot tea every day were almost twice as likely to develop esophageal cancer than smokers who drank tea (at any temperature) less than weekly.

    The researchers collected data on 456,155 Chinese adults aged 30 to 79. The participants all completed surveys outlining their tobacco, alcohol and tea habits. At the beginning of the study, none of adults had cancer. The researchers continued to collect data from half of the participants for at least nine years. During the course of the study, 1,731 participants developed esophageal tumors.

    "Keeping away from both tobacco and excessive alcohol use is the most important means for esophageal cancer prevention," study co-author Dr. Jun Lv said, the Telegraph reported.

    "Under this increased risk of esophageal cancer from smoking and drinking alcohol, if people like drinking very hot tea, the risk of developing cancer will be synergistically higher," Lv said.

    The study, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, also notes that China has one of the highest rates of esophageal cancer. The practice of drinking tea is prevalent in China, where many people consume tea throughout the day as a substitute for plain water.

    However, that does not mean that drinking hot tea alone increases the risk of developing cancer. The independent link between near-boiling tea and esophageal tumors is not yet clear. Previous research has suggested, however, that the regular consumption of very hot fluids or food can harm the cells lining the esophagus, leaving the tissue susceptible to damage from cancer-causing carcinogens. 

    Happiness
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Mind Meld? New Study Shows Friends’ Brains Respond in ‘Exceptionally Similar’ Ways

    However, the study is not without limitations.

    One of the study's weaknesses is that it relies on information provided by participants, and the questionnaires they filled out on their smoking, alcohol-drinking and tea-drinking habits may not be completely accurate. In addition, the researchers only had data on tea habits when people first joined the study, which means that the effect of changing tea habits on cancer risk is unknown.

    Drinking cooler tea likely not, of course, as important as other cancer prevention steps like not smoking and limiting alcohol intake. However, the increasing data suggesting that hot tea may increase the risk of esophageal cancer should prompt smokers and drinkers to wait until their drink cools down before taking a sip.

    Related:

    Study Finds Taliban Movement Operating on 70% of Afghan Soil
    Trust Me: Study Shows People Trust Strangers Who Resemble Trusted Acquaintances
    Study Concludes: Roughly Half of Surveyed Athletes Use Doping
    Giving Youths Alcohol Early ‘Associated With Risk, Not Protection', Says Study
    Blue Screen: Study Shows Teens Addicted to Electronics Are Unhappy
    Tags:
    tea, alcohol, cancer, study, smoking, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Greetings, Stalker: Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Portrayed in a New Light
    Greetings, Stalker: Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Portrayed in a New Light
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok