Register
02:30 GMT +305 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A veiled Iranian woman wearing hijab

    Hijab Protests in Iran Continue as More Women Risk Arrest

    © AP Photo/ Ebrahim Noroozi
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 31

    On Thursday, Iranian police announced that 29 women were arrested for waving hijabs on sticks in symbolic rejection of Iran’s Islamic law, established after the 979 Islamic Revolution, which requires women to cover their hair and dress in a restrictive manner.

    "We are fighting against the most visible symbol of oppression," said Masih Alinejad, who created the ongoing social media campaign, "My Stealthy Freedom," featuring Iranian women posting photos of themselves without hijabs. 

    Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif
    © AP Photo/ Petr David Josek
    Iran on US Nuclear Posture Review: Doctrine Menaces Destruction of Human Race

    Noting that the protests are continuing, Alinejad, an exiled journalist now living in the US, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that "These women are saying, 'It is enough — it is the 21st century and we want to be our true selves.'"

    "These people are not fighting against a piece of cloth, they are fighting against the ideology behind compulsory hijab… I am full of hope. Civil disobedience is the first step to gain our victory." Alinejad added.

    Tehran police claim that the protests were spurred by foreign influence. However, Iranian activist Alinejad claims that the movement was not incited by foreigners.

    "The movement started inside Iran. It has nothing to do with forces outside of Iran," Alinejad told CNN. 

    A general view taken shows buildings in the Israeli Mediterranean coastal city of Tel Aviv
    © AFP 2018/ JACK GUEZ
    'Octopus Doctrine': Israeli Minister Wants Iran to 'Pay a Price'

    "This is a campaign that's been going on for years and years. The women of Iran have long been ignored. We're just giving them a platform."

    Images and videos of women in Iran demonstrating against the hijab have gone viral on social media and coincide with recent calls for the country's supreme leader,

    Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to step down during the last month. Anti-government demonstrations were kindled by concerns over higher living costs and a dormant economy.

    "When we restrict women, and put them under unnecessary pressure, exactly this is the reason for rebellions," said Soheila Jaloodarzadeh, a female member of the

    Iranian Parliament. "This is the reason… the daughters of Revolution Street are putting their headscarves on a stick" she noted, Ilna news reported.

    Related:

    Croatia Delivers Protest Note to Slovenia Over Disputed Border Crossing Fines
    Thousands of Kurds Protest in Germany Against Turkey's Military Op in Afrin
    Seoul Voices Protest Over Tokyo's Statement on Disputed Dokdo Islands
    South Koreans Burn Kim Jong-un Photo, Protest Visit of N Korean Delegation
    Arab MPs Ejected After Protest During Pence Speech in Israeli Parliament (PHOTO)
    Tags:
    Arrest, hijab, protest, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top 12 Amazing Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Reindeer
    Top 12 Amazing Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Reindeer
    False Start
    False Start
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok