Register
21:36 GMT +331 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Jak uściskać dziewczyny-elektryczki?

    Trainspotting for Art's Sake: Young Russian Artist 'Humanizes' Railway

    © Sputnik/ Drofa (Sofia Dorofeeva)
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Meet Sonya Stepanenko, a talented 18 year-old artist from Moscow, who grafts human personalities onto images of Russian passenger trains, Sapsan expresses, and even cargo carriages. She first visualizes them in her mind and then creates the characters on paper, she noted in an interview to Sputnik.

    The girl, who goes online under the nickname Drofa, has recently started sharing her 'humanized' art pieces on Facebook, prompting  praise and commentary from railway personnel. Sputnik Poland spoke to Sonya about this and a great deal more.

    Wagon moskiewskiego metro w wykonaniu Sofii Stepanenko (Drofa)
    © Sputnik/ Drofa (Sofia Dorofeeva)
    Wagon moskiewskiego metro w wykonaniu Sofii Stepanenko (Drofa)

    Sputnik: Sonya, do you happen to remember how the idea to make a portrait of a train occurred to you?

    Sonya: I remember standing on the platform late one evening. When my train arrived, its image immediately struck me.

    Sputnik:  Do you often go travelling? Can you recall the farthest point you have ever reached by train?

    Nowoczesny wagon moskiewskiego metro w wykonaniu Sofii Stepanenko (Drofa)
    © Sputnik/ Drofa (Sofia Dorofeeva)
    Nowoczesny wagon moskiewskiego metro w wykonaniu Sofii Stepanenko (Drofa)

    Sonya: I travel pretty rarely due to lack of money. Nevertheless, I travelled pretty much by train when I was a little girl. The longest trip I went on then was from Russia to Denmark.

    Sputnik: In one of the interviews, you said that you can visualize some of your characters in their entirety. Can you describe them? Their character, perhaps, or age? What’s your favorite one?

    Sonya: I’ve got my own characters that personify my hobbies. My fave is a female soldier called Tatyana. She is cheerful and fun-loving, and she never gives up.

    Sapsan - szybki pociąg, który kursuje między Moskwą a Petersburgiem w wykonaniu Sofii Stepanenko (Drofa)
    © Sputnik/ Drofa (Sofia Dorofeeva)
    "Sapsan" - szybki pociąg, który kursuje między Moskwą a Petersburgiem w wykonaniu Sofii Stepanenko (Drofa)

    Sputnik: Trains always leave one place and head for another one. Is it typical of your characters as well? Do they have a native city or nationality, perhaps?

    Sonya:  Haven’t thought about this yet. All changes or additions to my characters come to my over time.

    Sputnik: Have you even painted trains or train carriages abroad?

    Sonya: Not yet.

    „Łastoczka” (Jaskołka) w wykonaniu Sofii Stepanenko (Drofa).
    © Sputnik/ Drofa (Sofia Dorofeeva)
    „Łastoczka” (Jaskołka) w wykonaniu Sofii Stepanenko (Drofa).

    Sputnik: What’s your take on graffiti? It’s rather common to put graffiti images on train carriages. Would you like to try this genre?

    Sonya: I’m okay with graffiti as far as it doesn’t become vandalism. And yes, I’d like to try it, just out of curiosity.

    Sputnik: You said some railway staffers had written to you. Do they also see trains as living creatures? Can you recall any interesting comments?

    Sonya: Yep, they make comments on my works, laugh, suggest that I pick new trains, as well as point to some drawbacks. Below one of my posts, one girl technician from a train depot wrote that she would love to give all the "female" trains a hug.

    Pociąg ER2R w kierunku podmoskiewskigo miasteczka Nachabino w Wykonaniu Sofii Stepanenko (Drofa)
    © Sputnik/ Drofa (Sofia Dorofeeva)
    Pociąg ER2R w kierunku podmoskiewskigo miasteczka Nachabino w Wykonaniu Sofii Stepanenko (Drofa)

    Sputnik: Have you thought about broadening the choice of your characters? By, for instance, 'humanizing' planes?

    Sonya: Not yet.

    Sputnik: Have you received any orders or offers since you started posting your art? How do you see yourself in the future after you finish your studies?

    Sonya: I got some orders even before my 'humanizations' appeared. I can’t say for sure what my future occupation will be, but I would certainly like it to be connected with art.

    READ MORE: Photographers From Some 40 States to Compete for 2018 Stenin Contest Prize

    Related:

    Treasure in Trash: Etching Found in Dumpster Appraised as Expensive Art Work
    Syrian Artists Make Mesmerizing Street Art Amid Post-War Ruins (PHOTOS)
    Trump’s Art of the Cheat
    Watch and Learn! Young Masters of Acrobatic Art in China
    Tags:
    trains, railway, painting, art, Moscow, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: Female Cops Across the World
    Girl Power: Female Cops From Across the World
    Wheel of Trump
    Wheel of Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok