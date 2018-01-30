Register
30 January 2018
    A young boy walks past advertisements promoting the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at the Madison Square Garden in New York on January 26, 2018

    Singer Joy Villa Follows Up MAGA Dress with Anti-Abortion Message at Grammys

    Society
    As dozens of celebrities made their grand entrance for the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden Sunday night, singer Joy Villa didn't disappoint when it came to making a red-carpet statement.

    Promoting her anti-abortion beliefs, Villa donned a white wedding dress from the Bridal Garden, a non-profit bridal shop in the Big Apple, with a hand-painted image of a fetus surrounded by the colors of the rainbow and completed the look with a "Chose Life" purse. The musician also wore a huge crown.

    ​Speaking to Maria Bartiromo, host of Fox News' "Mornings with Maria," Villa explained the story behind her dress and stated that she wanted to use the spotlight offered by the red carpet to express her values.

    "That was actually… a painting of my daughter when I was eight months pregnant," Villa told Bartiromo. "I was 20 years old, faced with a crisis pregnancy and this is something that meant a lot to me… I really wanted to show my values on that carpet and use this platform for activism."

    Villa later told the outlet that she supports adoption over abortion.

    This wasn't the first time that Villa opted for a bold red carpet look. For the 2017 Grammys, the 26-year-old California native took US President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan and turned it into a dress.

    ​But regardless of what motivated Villa, social media users were not here for the outfit, with some pointing out that they'd never heard of the artist.

    ​Villa, who has a photo of herself with Ivanka Trump as a banner on Twitter, has been a longtime supporter of 45.

    Ed Sheeran performs during the 2017 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in New York, U.S., December 8, 2017
    'National Tragedy!': Ed Sheeran's Grammy Win Left Many People Outraged

    "I'm looking forward to seeing Americans… [feeling patriotic] again," she told Fox News in a separate interview. "I'm glad that conservative values are back at the forefront as a pro-life woman."

    "I'm looking to saving money on my taxes as a small-business woman," she later added, applauding Trump's tax plan.

    Aside from Villa's political dresses, she has previously wowed audiences with a see-through dress made out of construction fencing material and a similarly revealing dress in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

