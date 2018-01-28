Man in India Dies After Getting Sucked Into an MRI Machine

The horrible incident occurred on Saturday evening in a hospital in central Mumbai when Rajesh Maru, 32, was tending to an elderly relative.

Rajesh Maru walked into an MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) room holding a metal oxygen cylinder for his relative, the patient.

According to eye witnesses, when he entered the room the metal in the cylinder activated the machine's monstrous magnetic field, pulling in both the man and the cylinder with great force. His hand got stuck in the machine along with the cylinder, triggering a massive oxygen leak.

One of his relatives and the male nurses managed to pull Maru out of the machine but his body was swollen and bleeding heavily. He was rushed to the emergency ward, but died within 10 minutes.

Maru’s family has said that this was a case of extreme negligence on the part of the hospital personnel, as the machine was supposed to be switched off.

Any metallic objects, including jewelry, clothing with metallic fibers, zippers, buttons, underwire and even medical implants aren't allowed inside the MRI room, as it can activate the magnetic field.

The family says the male nurse who was responsible for the MRI room on that day had asked Maru to take the cylinder inside.

"When we told him that metallic things aren't allowed inside an MRI room, he said 'sab chalta hai, hamara roz ka kaam hai' [it's fine, we do it every day]. He also said that the machine was switched off. The doctor as well as the technician didn't say anything," Maru's relative Harish Solanki told NDTV.

A police case has been registered against the doctors and the male nurse for causing death by negligence.