Tag Team: Adult Site CamSoda Partners With RealDolls For 'Real-Time Sex'

The porn industry is taking on virtual reality for a new kind of entertainment which will allow people to experience virtual intercourse like never before.

CamSoda has launched new “virtual intercourse with real people,” using a VR headset, “teledildonics,” and high-tech RealDolls to imitate sex with a live cam model.

The new porn experience will work with many VR headsets including Google’s Cardboard design ones but the dolls can cost from $1, 500 to $10, 000.

The love dolls will be equipped with “high tech male masturbator” which will give the sensation of real intercourse.

The whole experience will also rely on teledildonics as it will permit the pairing of the device inside the RealDolls with a Bluetooth rabbit vibrator that the CamSoda model will be using in real-time.

“People have long speculated as to how the adult industry would seamlessly harness its cutting edge technology to deliver the ultimate sensory experience, one that mimics real-life interaction and, of course, intercourse,” Darren Press, VP, CamSoda said.

He added that the partnership with RealDoll is going to be a game changer.

In 2016, CamSoda launched a virtual reality platform which gave users the ability to physically interact with each other via connected and coordinating sex toys.