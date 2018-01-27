Popular Kids Character Barney The Dinosaur is Now a Tantric Sex Guru

The exuberant purple T-Rex was a part of many a child’s fondest memories. It was a show that had a big name in the early 90’s, now Barney is catering to grownups!

The actor who played Barney the dinosaur on the PBS network, David Joyner, now runs a tantric sex business in California for female clients only.

In an interview with Vice, Joyner said that he started his new profession in 2004 and provides ladies with massages, ritual baths, chakra balancing and mind-blowing orgasms.

His Barney costume days are over as he now aims to pleasure women for $350 per session.

The goal of each session is to release a woman’s powerful sexual chakra and the 54-year-old says he’s a pro at that.

“When the lingam [penis] and the yoni [vagina] meet, there’s a certain energy that takes place that hands on the body alone cannot create. Even through G-spot massage, it’s still not the same energy that flows,” Joyner told Vice.

​​The article says he has a practice that includes over 30 clients, or “goddesses” as he calls them, and that he takes only two to four women per week.

Joyner formed his tantric massage business through word of mouth as well as meeting women on Tinder. He sees his clients at their homes throughout Los Angeles and the guru even features testimonials from women on his official website.