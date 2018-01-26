'Stop Kardashianism Now!': Bar in New York Puts a Ban on the Word 'Literally'

My bar, my rules seems to be the motto of the Continental Bar in New York’s East Village, which passed a linguistic ban on the word “literally”.
A sign has appeared on the bar’s window which reads, “Sorry but if you say the word ‘literally’ inside continental you have five minutes to finish your drink and then you must leave.”
Continental said that it will not tolerate its customers using the word inside its premises, as they called to “Stop Kardashianism now!”
Social media users took to Twitter to express their indignation with the bar’s new rule. Many were offended by it.
— evgrieve (@evgrieve) January 24, 2018
Some poked fun at the bar, saying that the Continental Bar is 10 years past its expiration date.
— Ryan Scott (@RTSNYC) January 24, 2018
— Mr Rodgers (@HeilHamlyn) January 24, 2018
Some called the bar’s sign hypocritical because of their own grammatical incorrectness in using three exclamation points on the sign.
— Carole29 (@Carole29) January 25, 2018
All comments
Show new comments (0)