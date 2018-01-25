Register
23:11 GMT +325 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Alien

    Study: To Find Alien Life, Look for Carbon Dioxide, Methane

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Though looking for oxygen on distant planets has long been the staple for detecting alien life, researchers announced Wednesday that searching for methane and carbon dioxide could also help in the matter.

    Published Wednesday in the Science Advances journal, the study examined the history of life on Earth to determine times when the planet's atmosphere contained gases "that are out of equilibrium" and could only exist with the presence of living organisms. Once determining said gases, researchers proposed in their work that they could use their findings to detect life on exoplanets.

    Scientists ultimately concluded that if carbon dioxide and methane are detected together, without the presence of carbon monoxide, it would provide enough of a chemical imbalance to potentially signal the presence of life.

    "We need to look for fairly abundant methane and carbon dioxide on a world that has liquid water at its surface, and find an absence of carbon monoxide," David Catling, a co-author in the study, said in a statement. "Our study shows that this combination would be a compelling sign of life."

    Study determines that the 'Two Brothers' mummies have the same mother, but different fathers.
    © Screenshot/IBTimes UK
    So Close: Study Says ‘Two Brothers' Mummies Are Half-Brothers (VIDEO)

    "What's exciting is that our suggestion is doable and may lead to the historic discovery of an extraterrestrial biosphere in the not-too-distant future," he added.

    But the point of the study also isn't to knock out the oxygen theory, says Joshua Krissansen-Totton, a fellow researcher involved in the study. It's more to offer another approach in the search for life abroad.

    "This idea of looking for atmospheric oxygen as a biosignature has been around for a long time. And it's a good strategy — it's very hard to make much oxygen without life," Krissansen-Totton said in a statement. "But we don't want to put all our eggs in one basket."

    "Even if life is common in the cosmos, we have no idea if it will be a life that makes oxygen," the researcher added. "The biochemistry of oxygen production is very complex and could be quite rare."

    According to the researchers, NASA could test out the study findings once its high-powered telescopes, such as the James Webb Space Telescope, come online. By using the telescope's spectroscopy capability, which measures both radio waves and light, scientists could search for the specified gases, as they both "emit distinct wavelengths of light."

    However, study researchers may have to wait a bit, as the Webb telescope isn't expected to go online until 2019. It's also scheduled to examine exoplanets such as the TRAPPIST-1 system, according to Business Insider.

    Related:

    Half of Children in Areas of the UK Growing Up Poor, Study Shows
    Fake 'God Helmet' Evokes Real-life 'Mystical Experiences' in New Study
    You're Getting Very Sleepy: Study Says Americans Are Catching More Zzzs
    Study Shows Recitation of Sanskrit Chants Enhances Memory
    Study Shows Australian Birds Set Forests on Fire – Deliberately
    Tags:
    methane, carbon dioxide, alien life, study
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Past and Present: Life of Students in the Soviet Union and Russia
    Past and Present: Life of Students in the Soviet Union and Russia
    Hide-and-Seek Game
    Hide-and-Seek Game
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok