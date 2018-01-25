Register
03:37 GMT +325 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - This May 6, 2007 file photo shows Barry Lubin, as Grandma, performing in the Big Apple Circus in Boston. Lubin resigned from the Big Apple Circus following accusations that he pressured a 16-year-old aerialist to pose for pornographic photos.

    Big Apple Circus Clown Resigns After Teen Performer Reports Nude Photo Sessions

    © AP Photo/ Chitose Suzuki
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    On Tuesday, Neil Kahanovitz, chairman of the Big Apple Circus, announced that Barry Lubin, one of the company's popular performers, had resigned Friday after it was revealed that he'd pressured an acrobat to pose for nude photos when she was 16.

    Lubin, who portrayed the popular character of Grandma the Clown, confessed to the allegations in a statement released through his lawyer late Tuesday.

    "The allegations are true. What I did was wrong, and I take full responsibility for my actions," the statement said. "I know that what happened has had a lasting impact on her life, for which I am sorry."

    "I not only failed Ms. Phillips, but I also failed my responsibility as a man, an adult, a father and as a representative of the Big Apple Circus," Lubin added.

    James Franco is seen at the Golden Globes Official After Party sponsored by Lindt Chocolate on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Calif
    © AP Photo/ Matt Sayles/Invision for Lindt Chocolate
    Time's Up For James Franco? Netizens Accuse Actor of Alleged Sexual Misconduct

    The allegations stem from 2004 encounters between Lubin and Zoey Phillips, in which the then-52-year-old performer reached out to the aspiring 16-year-old aerialist to fill in for a position on Big Apple's mini-troupe, according to the New York Times. Before she would be able to join the troupe, though, Lubin wanted her to take a couple modeling photos for his personal photography business.

    Once Phillips met up with Lubin in his trailer, he explained that the photos would be going to a Japanese paint-on tattoo company that would ultimately use the photos to superimpose tattoos. Though Lubin first had the teenager pose in a bathing suit, he quickly requested she take off her underwear. However, after expressing that she was uncomfortable with going nude, Lubin then directed her to put on a thong, spread her legs apart and cover her genitals with a paintbrush.

    By this point, Lubin had explained to Phillips that the pose was necessary so that the tattoo company could photoshop a tattoo onto her inner leg. At the end of the photo session, Lubin paid the acrobat $100 and told her not to tell anyone in the circus because officials would get angry about him using the trailer for non-circus related work.

    That was not the last of the "modeling sessions" between the two: a second meetup was scheduled. Though Phillips initially told Lubin she'd have to cancel because she was feeling unwell, his insistence landed her in his trailer again. In the second session, Lubin reportedly told Phillips that the company had loved the images and that they'd thought she was "one of the sexiest girls they've ever seen."

    Paul Haggis attends a special screening of HBO's Show Me A Hero miniseries at The New York Times Center on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2015, in New York.
    © AP Photo/ Charles Sykes
    Oscar Winner Paul Haggis Accused of Rape, Sexual Misconduct by Four Women
    After paying Phillips another $100, he stopped asking her to pose for him and kept his word about offering her a job in the circus. Phillips later landed a job in Big Apple's "Circus to Go" troupe.

    Although she eventually quit the circus, it wasn't until 2012 that Phillips reached out to her old employer to inform them about what had happened in the trailer. Unfortunately for Phillips, by the time she told officials nothing could be done because Lubin had already left the company and was living in Sweden. She was also told by New York police officials that charges couldn't be pressed because the statute of limitations had already expired, the Times reported.

    It wasn't until last Friday that Phillips managed to get somewhere with the case. After finding out that Lubin had returned to the circus group, she quickly contacted officials and within hours, she told the Times, Kahanovitz had not only responded to her email, but he'd also informed her that Lubin was put on leave.

    According to Kahanovitz, he was never informed about the allegations from previous executives at the circus.

    Related:

    Women's Marches Against Trump, Sexual Misconduct Held Across the Globe
    Sexual Misconduct Charges Cost NYT Reporter White House Gig
    Chris Matthews Alleged Sexual Misconduct Payout ‘Tip of the Iceberg’ at MSNBC
    Mario Batali Steps Away From Restaurants Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations
    Trump Should Resign Over Accusations of Sexual Misconduct - US Senator
    Tags:
    Sexual Misconduct, Barry Lubin, Big Apple Circus, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Кадр из фильма Призрачная нить
    Hollywood Presents: The Nominees of the Academy Awards 2018
    Password Pressure
    Password Pressure
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok