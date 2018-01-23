WATCH: LA Cop Drags Teenager Off Train, Arrests Her, for Keeping Feet on Seat

This week, an officer with the Los Angeles Police Department dragged an 18-year-old woman off a Red Line Metrorail train after she reportedly refused to remove her feet from a seat.

A video of the altercation uploaded on YouTube shows a police officer requesting that West Hollywood resident Bethany Nava move her feet off the seat of a Metrorail train.

After Nava refused to follow the officer's instructions, the cop told her she would have to get off the train at the next stop. Once the train arrives at the platform, Nava refused to budge and the unidentified police officer is then pictured dragging Nava off the train car as she holds on to a pole inside the car.

​While the officer was waiting for backup to arrive at the scene, 22-year-old Los Angeles resident Selina Lechuga — who had been on the train with Nava and witnessed the confrontation — tauntingly accused the officer of arresting Nava to meet his monthly arrest quota, calling his actions racist and declaring that she will "stand up for her people." She is shown repeatedly telling the officer to "f**k off," as the officer warns her to back off and not interfere in his investigation.

When backup arrived, both women were handcuffed and arrested.

According to an unidentified police spokesman, Lechuga was charged with committing battery against an officer, although it is not clear in the video if she deliberately touched any of the officers. Nava was issued a release from custody citation and was cited for being "loud and boisterous" on the subway.

No details have yet been released on whether the behavior of the police officers involved in the incident would be reviewed by the police department.