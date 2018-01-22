Register
17:42 GMT +322 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Man

    The Last Man on Earth? Researchers Warn Future Looks Bleak for Y Chromosome

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Although the Y-chromosome is known to make men masculine, it seems to be too weak to stand the test of time.

    Darren Griffin, professor of genetics, and microbiologist Peter Ellis of Kent University, the UK, have come to believe  that although the Y chromosome carries the "master switch" gene, SRY, that determines whether an embryo will develop as a male (XY) or a female (XX), it contains very few others and is not really vital. "Women, after all, manage just fine without one," the researchers wrote in a joint article for the Conversation.

    They also pointed out that compared to the two normally functioning  X chromosomes that women have, the men’s X is quite satisfactory, whereas the Y one has shrunken, having degraded quite severely over time. If the trend persists, the Y chromosome is predicted to disappear in about 4.6 million years, which is a relatively short time in comparison to the whopping 3.5 billion years since life came into being on planet Earth.

    Newborn
    CC0
    'Men Change Diapers Now': Twitter Ablaze Over New NYC Law

    The sad prediction is based on evidence that Y chromosomes have demonstrated a "fundamental flaw"– in short, there is only one Y chromosome, unlike other chromosomes which come in pairs. This means that genes carried by the Y chromosome cannot carry out genetic "shuffling", or recombination, which happens from generation to generation to prevent harmful gene mutations.

    Griffin and Ellis, though, go on to say that the scenario is not quite as perilous as we might have initially imagined. They cite a recent Danish study, published in PLoS Genetics, centering around the Y chromosome’s ability to undergo pervasive structural rearrangements allowing "gene amplification", or otherwise stated, securing multiple genes that provide normal sperm functioning and, hence, reproduction.

    Despite a heated debate over if the Y chromosome will actually disappear, the gene defense mechanisms obviously stand on guard. Even if it happens, Griffin and Ellis pointed out, it still does not immediately mean that men are doomed. A chromosome, other than the Y chromosome, is then thought  to take on the SRY "master switch" gene that determines maleness in embryos, which thus breaks the traditional direct connection between masculinity and the Y chromosome.

    READ MORE: 'Getting Younger': Finnish Grannies Rejoice at Hot Striptease

    "However, the new sex-determining chromosome – the one that SRY moves on to – should then start the process of degeneration all over again due to the same lack of recombination that doomed their previous Y chromosome," the researchers suggested.

    They went on to say that while the Y chromosome is essential for normal human reproduction, many of its genes are not necessary if assisted reproduction techniques come into play. This raises the question of whether genetic engineering will eventually replace the function of the Y chromosome, thus bypassing natural reproduction. The latter is unlikely, the researchers concluded:

    "However, even if it became possible for everybody to conceive in this way, it seems highly unlikely that fertile humans would just stop reproducing naturally."

    Related:

    Humanity Will Leave Earth by 2400, But Perhaps for Brave New World - Research
    Germany Tops Travel Freedom Rating in 2018, Research Shows
    Pew Research Center: Number of Supporters of Pot Legalization Increasing
    New Research Reveals Timeframe for Humanity to Die Out in a Man-Eat-Man World
    Tags:
    chromosomes, gene editing, gene, genome, masculinity, men, Kent, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Steam and Sweat: Sauna Traditions From Across the World
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok