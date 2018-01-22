Register
01:17 GMT +322 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    In this Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 file photo, a man holds up a poster during a weekly protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, seen on the poster, in front of the home of Israel's attorney general Avichai Mandelblit, in Petah Tikva, Israel. With a slew of corruption scandals closing in on him, Netanyahu is increasingly dropping what remains of his statesmanlike persona in favor of nationalist rhetoric popular with his base. By cozying up to conservatives, anti-migrant voices and West Bank settlers, Netanyahu appears to be trying to reframe the corruption allegations as an ideological witch-hunt.

    Eighth Week in a Row: Marchers in Tel Aviv Call for Netanyahu Resignation

    © AP Photo/ Dan Balilty
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    For the eighth week in a row, thousands of marchers gathered in Tel Aviv calling for embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign.

    Currently engaged in at least three ongoing corruption scandals for which he has been repeatedly deposed by government officials, Netanyahu has denied wrongdoing while evidence of influence peddling, fraud, bribery and breach of the public trust mounts.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands as they deliver remarks before a dinner at Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem May 22, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ariel Schalit/Pool
    Netanyahu: US Must Mediate Between Palestine and Israel

    The Saturday demonstration — the eighth consecutive weekend protest demanding that the unpopular prime minister resign — saw marchers holding up signs saying "Crime Minister," according to Presstv.com.

    Chanting slogans including: "Shame," "Bribe, bribe, bribe," "Corporate power, organized crime," "The people demand social justice," "We won't give up," and "We are obliged [to rally every Saturday until the prime minister steps down], the assembled marchers numbered in the low thousands, down from a high of over 10,000 earlier in the month.

    "This is a struggle that is persisting, Saturday after Saturday," said protest organizer ldad Yaniv, cited by Press TV.

    Demonstrator Aylon Vaidya stated that he was marching to save Israel and because "the prime minister and his friends are full of corruption."

    The Israeli cities of Haifa, Afula and Petah Tikva staged similar anti-corruption rallies coinciding with the Saturday Tel Aviv march.

    Demonstrators heckled Israel's Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit in Petah Tikva, claiming that the lawyer is moving too slowly in completing the investigations surrounding the accusations against Netanyahu.

    Netanyahu is accused of several incidents, including involving the receipt of expensive presents from wealthy businessmen, and negotiating deals with a media mogul for favorable reporting of his policies.

    An additional scandal, the so-called submarine affair, involves arms buying and influence trading with Netanyahu and several associates.

    Related:

    Thousands of Israelis Rally Against Corruption After Netanyahu's Scandal (VIDEO)
    'We're Not a Lightbulb You Can Turn On and Off' – UN Agency on Netanyahu Threat
    Recording of Netanyahu Son's Gas Deal Remarks Leaked Amid Corruption Scandal
    Tags:
    bribery, breach of trust, fraud, anti-corruption protests, corruption scandal, corruption charges, corruption, Benjamin Netanyahu, Haifa, Israel, Tel Aviv
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Engineering Troops
    Red-Blooded Photos of Engineer Troops Day in Russia
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok