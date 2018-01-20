Register
20 January 2018
    An airplane taking off from Vancouver International Airport

    Heroes of the Skies: Top 5 Terrifying Moments of Emergency Landings (VIDEOS)

    Society
    If you aren’t a brave flyer, then it’s better to look away now. Recently a plane flying from Germany to The Netherlands was faced with a terrible ordeal as it was rocked from side to side by a storm, but the pilot was a real hero. Sputnik takes a look at some recent aviation incidents.

    Dash 8 Q400 at Schiphol Amsterdam

    The terrifying footage released on January 19 shows the Eurowings Dash 8 Q400 plane being blown from side to side by winds during an intense storm as it descended onto the runway at Schiphol Airport Amsterdam. 

    In an intense and incredibly dangerous landing, the pilot did not lose his nerves and applied a technique called “crosswind landing”.

    The aircraft was carrying 70 passengers and was coming in from the German island of Sylt.

    Bombardier Q400 in Warsaw 

    Polish national carrier LOT Bombardier Q400 with 63 people on board made an emergency landing on its belly due to a failure of its wheels on January 10.

    The pilot was signaling a chassis failure and during the landing maneuver the crew was forced to close down its front wheels, state news agency PAP reported.

    Warsaw’s Chopin airport was closed for over an hour following the incident.

    Luckily, there were no causalities.

    Utair Airline Emergency Landing

    On December 23, the Utair passenger plane made an emergency landing at Moscow's Vnukovo airport due to a leakage of the fuel tank.

    On board the Boeing-737 there were 106 passengers and it was flying from Moscow to Makhachkala. 

    The pilot noticed the issue shortly after take-off.

    American Airlines Crash Landing

    A video was released by an off-duty pilot showing a plane full of passengers preparing to make an emergency landing on a flight from Phoenix to Dallas on January 19, 2018.

    In the terrifying clip, the flight attendant nervously asks passengers to fasten their seat belts and take the brace position for the emergency landing.

    The landing was made amid smoke filling the cabin. It happened because of a malfunctioning fan.

    Landing With Damaged Cockpit 

    Ukrainian pilots flying an airplane belonging to the Turkish company Atlasglobal were blinded due to a smashed cockpit on July 27, 2017.

    The plane carrying 127 passengers on board was flying en route Istanbul-Erkan when it was hit by a storm at an altitude of 1,200 meters. The pilots decided to turn around and go back to Istanbul.

    However, the storm severely damaged the cockpit, forcing the pilots to land the plane blindly.

    Tags:
    passengers, landing, aviation, World
